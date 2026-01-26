How to Watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana with Streaming Info, Key Stats and Preview

College basketball's best rivalry adds a new chapter on Tuesday night, as No. 12 Purdue heads to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The Boilermakers are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid, while the Hoosiers are looking for their first marquee win of the season.

Matt Painter and his team have plenty of experience in this rivalry game. However, this is a new venture for Darian DeVries and his squad, as nearly everyone is fresh to the IU program.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's game between Purdue and Indiana.

#12 Purdue (17-3, 7-2) vs. Indiana (13-7, 4-5)

Indiana's Tayton Conerway (6) drives during the Indiana versus Nebraska. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game

: Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game Date : Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026

: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 Tipoff time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Location : Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (17,222 capacity)

: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (17,222 capacity) TV : NBC Sports Network/Peacock

: NBC Sports Network/Peacock App : Peacock

: Peacock Announcers : John Fanta (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (reporter)

: John Fanta (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Indiana.StatBroadcast.com

: Indiana.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 128-93

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 128-93 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 57.0% chance to defeat Indiana

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 8

— Purdue is ranked No. 8 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 10

Indiana Hoosiers

Associated Press — Indiana is not ranked

— Indiana is not ranked Coaches — Indiana is not ranked

— Indiana is not ranked KenPom — Indiana is ranked No. 35

— Indiana is ranked No. 35 NCAA NET — Indiana is ranked No. 35

Team Stats

Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) shoots the ball. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #12 Purdue Indiana Scoring 84.0 ppg 81.2 ppg Points allowed 69.1 ppg 69.4 ppg FG% 51.3% 47.3% 3FG% 38.3% 35.8% Rebounds 36.4 rpg 35.0 rpg Assists 20.5 apg 17.3 apg Steals 5.9 spg 5.4 spg Blocks 3.1 bpg 2.6 bpg Turnovers 9.3 topg 10.5 topg

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith continues to be the engine in Purdue's offense, averaging an NCAA-best 9.3 assists and a team-high 15.2 points per game. The senior guard had a special performance against Illinois over the weekend, albeit in a loss. Smith scored 27 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed three rebounds vs. the Illini, another complete performance for the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer has battled with consistency recently, especially in Purdue's last three games. He's averaging just six points per game and is 3-of-15 from behind the arc in his last four contests. Throughout his career, Loyer has proven that he will break out of a slump at any given moment. So, while he might be struggling, he can light it up at any given moment.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has improved as a rebounder this season for the Boilermakers, averaging 8.6 boards per game. He's still an effective scorer down low, posting 12.5 points per game. He's not getting as many looks because of the number of shooters on the floor, but continues to be a dynamic player down low for Purdue.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff has been a great addition for Purdue as a traditional post player. He's averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and is shooting at a 75.8% clip this year. Purdue is a better rebounding team because of the addition of the 6-foot-11 center, but it has also found consistent scoring on second-chance points.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates his three-point basket. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamar Wilkerson, G — Wilkerson is one of the top scorers in the Big Ten, averaging 19.4 points per game. He's had some issues with consistency this season, but has also demonstrated the ability to go off on teams. He dropped 44 in a win over Penn State and scored 32 in a loss to Nebraska. Not only does he score a lot of points, Wilkerson is a 40.6% three-point shooter for the season.

Tucker DeVries, F — DeVries is one of Indiana's do-it-all players, a 6-foot-7 forward with a high basketball IQ. He's averaging 14.6 points, 3.0 assists and a team-high 5.0 rebounds per game this year. He does get into foul trouble often, but when he's on the floor, he gives Indiana a nice one-two punch with Wilkerson.

Tayton Conerway, G — Conerway is a player who likes to take defenders off the bounce and get into the painted area, where he finds much of his success. It gives Indiana's offense a bit of a different look. He's been effective, too, averaging 11.2 points per game. Conerway is also one of the best facilitators the Hoosiers have, dishing out four assists per contest.

Nick Dorn, G — Dorn has played extremely well in Indiana's last two games, scoring 14 against Michigan and 23 against Rutgers. He is IU's top three-point shooter this season, hitting at a 45.1% clip and is shooting 4.6 triples per contest. He's been a bench player for much of the season, but started in the last game against Rutgers.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter claps his hands. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 513-223

: 513-223 Record at Purdue: 488-218

Darian DeVries, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries looks on. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

DeVries is in his eighth season as a head coach and his first year at Indiana. He had a long run as an assistant coach at Creighton, working under Dana Altman and Greg McDermott from 2001 through 2018.

After nearly two decades in Omaha, DeVries got his first head coaching opportunity at Drake for the 2018-19 season. He found immediate success, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-10 record and a tie for first in the Missouri Valley Conference. Drake reached the NCAA Tournament three times under DeVries during his run through the 2023-24 campaign.

Following the 2023-24 season, DeVries was hired to be the head coach at West Virginia. In his lone season with the program, the Mountaineers finished with a 19-13 record and a 10-10 mark in the Big 12. He was then hired to be the head coach at Indiana following the 2024-25 season.

Overall record : 182-75

: 182-75 Record at Indiana: 13-7

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts to a made shot. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This will be the second straight game in which Purdue faces an opponent that loves to shoot from the perimeter. The Boilermakers were unable to stop Illinois' quick trigger from behind the three-point line on Saturday, and Indiana will run a similar offense, though it's not as consistent.

Indiana is shooting nearly 30 shots from three-point range per game, led by Wilkerson, DeVries and Dorn. The Hoosiers are also averaging few turnovers, just over 10 per game. This is a team that likes to shoot before it can turn the basketball over.

Purdue should have an advantage on the glass, possessing better size and rebounding ability than Indiana. The Boilermakers were smoked on the glass by the Fighting Illini in their last game, so expect to see Cluff and Kaufman-Renn battle for boards at a high level Saturday night in Bloomington.

Another major element in this game will be the play of Smith and Loyer for the Boilermakers. Does Indiana have anyone who can slow down Smith and keep him from facilitating and scoring? Will Loyer break out of his slump and cause some problems for the Hoosiers? Those are two big questions entering Tuesday's game.

