Matt Painter Talks Challenges Guarding Rutgers Freshmen Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey
Purdue has played a lot of talented players in its first 15 games of the 2024-25 season. On Thursday night, the Boilermakers will face another tough challenge, trying to defend Rutgers' freshman phenoms Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. For coach Matt Painter, the goal is to make life difficult for the duo.
Although Rutgers has struggled through the first half of the schedule, the Scarlet Knights have one of the most dynamic freshmen combinations in the country with Harper and Bailey. Combined, the two are averaging 40.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest. They account for more than half of Rutgers' scoring so far this season.
Painter says the key for Purdue is to make Harper and Bailey work for their points on Thursday night. In other words, don't give them anything easy that allows them to get into a rhythm.
"For us, I think it's what to live with, more than anything," Painter said. "Don't put them at the free throw line. Make them hit tough shots. which they can. But make them consistently hit tough shots. When they're getting to the free throw line, getting layups, setting other people up and they're just getting the smorgasbord of everything, that's when you're in trouble. You're in big trouble."
Harper and Bailey are both tremendous scorers, but Painter pointed out the differences in their games. He also had some tremendous comparisons for Bailey.
"Dylan Harper is a very good passer, he's one of those guys who can go both ways — he's obviously left-handed, but he can go either way," Painter said. "Ace Bailey is just kind of a Kevin Durant, Glenn Robinson type of player. Can make tough shots, can make quick pull-ups, can catch-and-shoot, can drive, hit floaters."
Purdue is coming off a game against Northwestern in which it completely locked down top scorers Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli. Both players entered Sunday's game at Mackey Arena averaging 20.1 points per game. The two combined for 21 points on six-of-23 shooting in a 79-61 victory for the Boilermakers.
Painter says there are some things that worked against Northwestern that can be applied to Rutgers, particularly when it comes to trying to disrupt the rhythms of Harper and Bailey.
"A little bit in some of the setups and the extended post and the isos and things of that nature," Painter said. "But it's a little bit different."
The Boilers have had some tough battles with the Scarlet Knights in recent seasons, especially when making the journey to Piscataway. Purdue had lost three straight games at Jersey Mike's Arena — formerly known as the RAC — until a 68-60 win last season.
While Rutgers is sitting at just 8-7 on the year and 1-3 in Big Ten play, Harper and Bailey give the Scarlet Knights a chance to pull off an upset.
"Both of them are fantastic players," Painter said. "I had them both in USA Basketball and both have great futures."
