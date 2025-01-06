Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 9): Illinois Impressive in West Coast Trip
Illinois picked up two big road wins vs. Oregon and Washington, Nebraska takes down UCLA and Indiana gets a victory over Penn State. How did it impact the latest Big Ten basketball power rankings?
In this story:
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
From here on out, it's all Big Ten play. The return of the conference schedule came last week and it has already produced some intriguing results.
Illinois enjoyed a 2-0 trip to the West Coast, smacking around Oregon and defeating Washington in a thriller. Nebraska still can't be beat at Pinnacle Bank Arena, taking down UCLA on Saturday. Purdue looks like a potential contender again after blowout wins over Minnesota and Northwestern.
How did those results impact the latest Big Ten power rankings? Here's the latest look.
1. Michigan State Spartans
- Records: 12-2 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 16; Coaches: No. 14; KenPom: No. 15
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 1 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Western Michigan 80-62; Defeated Ohio State 69-62.
- This week: vs. Washington on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Northwestern on Sunday at TBD (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Even when it struggled to make 3-pointers and turned the ball over at a high rate, Michigan State found a way to get a road win over Ohio State. The Spartans are proving they can win in a variety of ways, thanks to their depth and skill. Right now, Tom Izzo's bunch looks like the best team in the Big Ten.
2. Michigan Wolverines
- Records: 11-3 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 24; Coaches: No. 24; KenPom: No. 13
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 3 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated USC 85-74.
- This week: at UCLA on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Washington on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Danny Wolf has been playing at an extremely high level, recording a double-double in three of Michigan's last four contests. He put together a masterful performance against USC, racking up 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks in a road win. Michigan has a star in Wolf, but Dusty May's team is also incredibly balanced and looks more comfortable than it did earlier in the year.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Records: 11-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 13; Coaches: No. 15; KenPom: No. 11
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 6 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Oregon 109-77; Defeated Washington 81-77.
- This week: vs. Penn State on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. USC on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Getting road victories in the Big Ten is incredibly difficult, yet Illinois enjoyed a clean sweep of its road trip to the West Coast, throttling Oregon and taking down Washington. The three-guard combination of Kasparas Jakucionis, Tre White and Kylan Boswell is the most explosive in the Big Ten when they're clicking. Illinois is a dangerous team and one capable of competing for a league title.
4. Purdue Boilermakers
- Records: 11-4 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP Poll: No. 20; Coaches Poll: No. 19; KenPom: No. 18
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 5 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Minnesota 81-61; Defeated Northwestern 79-61.
- This week: at Rutgers on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Nebraska on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Over the last three games, Braden Smith has shown why he was the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. He's averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in wins over Toledo, Minnesota and Northwestern. Purdue has also gotten more help out of its supporting cast in the last two Big Ten contests, particularly from CJ Cox and Caleb Furst. The Boilers have bounced back nicely after some disappointing December losses.
5. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Records: 12-2 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 62 votes; Coaches: Received 4 votes; KenPom: No. 33
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (up 6 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Southern 77-43; Defeated UCLA 66-58.
- This week: at Iowa on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Purdue on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Nebraska has really bolstered its NCAA Tournament resumé over the last few weeks, winning the Diamond Head Classic and taking down UCLA at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are getting a lot of production from Brice Williams, who is averaging 21 points per game in the last four contests. But Nebraska's real strength has come defensively, allowing just 64.6 points per game, which ranks 36th nationally.
6. UCLA Bruins
- Records: 11-3 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 22; Coaches: No. 21; KenPom: No. 20
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 4 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Nebraska 66-58.
- This week: vs. Michigan on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Maryland on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: UCLA's offense struggled against Nebraska over the weekend and has now dropped two of its last three games. One of the biggest issues for the Bruins is on the glass, ranking 268th nationally in rebounding. Mick Cronin still has an incredibly talented team, with seven guys averaging 6.4 points or more per game. But the Bruins have to be better on the glass, especially if they want to win some big road games this year.
7. Oregon Ducks
- Records: 13-2 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 15; Coaches: No. 17; KenPom: No. 27
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 2 (down 5 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Illinois 109-77; Defeated Maryland 83-79.
- This week: at Ohio State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Penn State on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: At one point, it looked like Oregon might be the best team in the Big Ten, but after a blowout home loss to Illinois, it's hard to keep the Ducks near the top. Inconsistency is really the theme in Eugene. It's going to be interesting to see how Oregon handles a cross-country trip, traveling to Ohio State and Penn State this week. We're about to find out a lot more about Dana Altman's team.
8. Wisconsin Badgers
- Records: 11-3 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 31 votes; Coaches: Received 3 votes; KenPom: No. 26
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 7 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Iowa 116-85.
- This week: at Rutgers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Minnesota on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock).
- The skinny: After an 0-2 start to Big Ten play, Wisconsin finally got into the win column with a dominant performance against Iowa. John Blackwell was unstoppable in that contest, scoring 32 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists in a big win. Can the Badgers carry that momentum into an important week with games against Rutgers and Minnesota ahead?
9. Indiana Hoosiers
- Records: 12-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 6 votes; Coaches: Received 3 votes; KenPom: No. 54
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 15 (up 6 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Rutgers 84-74; Defeated Penn State 77-71.
- This week: vs. USC on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Indiana picked up its most impressive win of the season, going on the road at taking down Penn State in the Palestra. Oumar Ballo is starting to live up to the hype, averaging 21 points and 12.5 rebounds in IU's wins over Rutgers and Penn State. Pair that with better shooting from 3-point range — 42% in the last two games — and the Hoosiers are looking like an NCAA Tournament team.
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Records: 12-3 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 39
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 8 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Northwestern 84-80; Lost to Indiana 77-71.
- This week: at Illinois on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Oregon on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Part of building a program is learning to win away from your home court. While Sunday's game against Indiana was essentially a home contest for the Nittany Lions, it wasn't in State College. All three of Penn State's losses have come on a neutral floor or on the road. This is still a really talented team, one capable of beating anyone in the conference. But Mike Rhoades' team is still struggling to find the same rhythm away from Happy Valley.
11. Maryland Terrapins
- Records: 11-4 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 7 votes; Coaches: Received 9 votes; KenPom: No. 24
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 9 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Washington 75-69; Lost to Oregon 83-79.
- This week: vs. UCLA on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: You're not going to win every road game in the Big Ten, but Maryland's loss to Washington in Seattle felt like a missed opportunity for the Terrapins. Ugly shooting reared its head again against the Huskies, making just two-of-11 shots from 3-point range. The Terps played much better against Oregon, but came up short. How will Maryland respond this week when it returns to its home floor to play UCLA? It's not necessarily a "must-win" game, but it's an important one.
12. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Records: 9-5 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 30
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 13 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost Michigan State 69-62.
- This week: at Minnesota on Monday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Oregon on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Ohio State had gained some serious momentum after a blowout loss to Auburn, pummeling Valparaiso, Kentucky and Indiana State in three straight games. That run came to an end against Michigan State, a game the Buckeyes had opportunities to win. Losing that game isn't the end of the world, but it speaks to the up-and-down ride the Buckeyes have been on all season long.
13. Northwestern Wildcats
- Records:10-5 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 52
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 12 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Penn State 84-80; Lost to Purdue 79-61.
- This week: vs. Michigan State on Sunday at TBD (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: It was a rough week for Northwestern, dropping a pair of road games to Penn State and Purdue. Most of the offense runs through Nick Martinelli and Brooks Barnhizer, but the Wildcats need a third and fourth option to step up, even if those options change on a game-to-game basis. When Martinelli and Barnhizer get shut down the way they were by Purdue, it really puts Northwestern behind the 8-ball.
14. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Records: 10-4 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 56
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 10 (down 4 spots)
- Last week: Defeated New Hampshire 112-70; Lost to Wisconsin 116-85.
- This week: vs. Nebraska on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Indiana on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Defense isn't really a thing in Iowa City, but it's been particularly awful over the last month. Since December, the Hawkeyes are allowing 91.4 points per game against opponents playing in power conferences. That's simply not going to cut it. Iowa must get better on that end of the court, and fast.
15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Records: 8-6 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 75
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 14 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Columbia 91-64; Lost to Indiana 84-74.
- This week: vs. Wisconsin on Monday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Purdue on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Not having Dylan Harper played a big role in Rutgers' loss to Indiana on Thursday, although fellow five-star talent Ace Bailey finished the game with 39 points. Combined, Bailey and Harper are averaging 42.7 points per game. But the Scarlet Knights lack other weapons and are shooting a paltry 33.2% from 3-point range.
16. USC Trojans
- Records: 9-5 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 78
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 16 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Michigan 85-74.
- This week: at Indiana on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Illinois on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: USC's four-game winning streak came to an end against Michigan. The Trojans simply didn't have an answer for Danny Wolf and struggled from 3-point range. Still, USC looks like a team that's make improvement as the season progresses. It's just not prepared to handle the conference's top teams right now.
17. Washington Huskies
- Records: 10-5 overall, 1-3 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 88
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Maryland 75-69; Lost to Illinois 81-77.
- This week: at Michigan State on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Michigan on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Even though it's 1-3 in Big Ten play, Washington is another team that has shown gradual signs of improvement, getting a nice win over Maryland and taking Illinois down to the wire. DJ Davis has given the Huskies a nice spark off the bench recently, scoring a total of 48 points in the last two games.
18. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Records: 8-6 overall, 0-3 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 119
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 17 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Purdue 81-61.
- This week: vs. Ohio State on Monday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock).
- The skinny: You could argue that Minnesota has had the toughest start to Big Ten play this season, playing games against Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue. The Gophers are getting more production from Mike Mitchell Jr. and Lu'Cye Patterson, but the issues on the glass and inability to knock down the 3-point shot continue to hinder Ben Johnson's squad.
Published