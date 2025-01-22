No. 11 Purdue Falls Victim to Ohio State, Micah Parrish's Hot Shooting Night
Purdue's winning streak at Mackey Arena ends at 26 games. Thanks to the hot shooting of Ohio State's Micah Parrish, the Buckeyes upset the 11th-ranked Boilermakers 73-70 in West Lafayette.
Ohio State outscored Purdue 45-29 in the second half, overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit to get a critical road win. Parrish was the biggest difference in the game, ending the night with 22 points and seven rebounds.
It was Parrish's efficiency which crushed Purdue, as he knocked down eight-of-10 shots from the floor and was six-of-eight from 3-point range. The Buckeyes also got 16 points and six rebounds from Devin Royal and 11 points, six rebounds and five assists from Bruce Thornton.
Things started off incredibly well for Purdue, which appeared to be cruising to an eighth straight victory. The Boilers jumped out to a 10-5 lead by the first media timeout and later went on a 12-2 run, pushing their lead to 29-13 at the 5:35 mark.
While Purdue was still in complete control in the first half, a 3-pointer from Thornton at the end of the first half might have been the difference. He knocked down the shot as time expired, cutting into the 16-point lead to make the score 41-28 at recess.
Counting Thornton's bucket to end the first half, Ohio State went on a 20-2 run into the second half to take a 45-43 lead at the 14:10 mark. It was the Buckeyes' first lead of the game.
Purdue didn't fold and responded with a run of its own. After the Buckeyes took a 53-50 lead, the Boilers responded with a 9-0 run of their own, getting two jumpers from Fletcher Loyer, one from Braden Smith and a triple from Gicarri Harris.
It appeared that Purdue had found its rhythm again.
But the Buckeyes punched back and retook the lead at 60-59 with 4:23 to play. They never looked back. Despite trailing 68-59 with less than three minutes left, Purdue made one last push, but came up short.
Purdue couldn't get in a rhythm from behind the 3-point line, making just three-of-nine shots from long distance. It was the third straight game in which the Boilers didn't make more than three shots from behind the arc.
The most surprising stat of the game? Purdue forced Ohio State into18 turnovers, resulting in a 30-5 advantage in the points off turnovers category. The Boilers had just 10 turnovers.
Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue with 26 points and seven rebounds. Fletcher Loyer scored 15 points and Braden Smith ended with 12 points with eight assists and five rebounds.
As disappointing as Tuesday night's outcome was for Purdue, it has no time to sit and pout. The Boilermakers will welcome Michigan into Mackey Arena on Friday.
They'll try to start a new home winning streak then.
