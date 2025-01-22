WATCH: Purdue's Relentless Effort on the Glass Leads to Gicarri Harris 3-Pointer
Purdue fans love to see the Boilermakers lay it all on the line for a rebound. In Tuesday night's game against Ohio State, junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn gave a relentless effort on the glass, which ultimately resulted in an open 3-point shot for freshman guard Gicarri Harris.
Late in the first half against Ohio State, junior guard Fletcher Loyer took a shot from deep, trying to extend Purdue's lead. His shot was off the mark, but that didn't prevent Kaufman-Renn from chasing it down.
With several Buckeyes surrounding the basketball, Kaufman-Renn was somehow able to collect the ball, kicked it out to Braden Smith, who then dished it off to an open Harris.
The freshman then calmly knocked down the triple.
Harris ended the half with five points and Purdue owned a 41-28 lead through the first 20 minutes.
Purdue has played incredibly well since the start of January and is starting to jell at the right time. The play near the end of the first half against Ohio State was just another example of that.
