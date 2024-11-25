Purdue Women's Basketball Freshman Lana McCarthy Takes Home Weekly Big Ten Award
Purdue forward Lana McCarthy has earned a weekly honor from the Big Ten after a pair of impressive performances in the Boilermakers' two wins over Bellarmine and UT-Arlington last week.
McCarthy was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday. It is the first time she has received the honor in her early career in West Lafayette.
McCarthy began the week on a high note, recording a double-double in Purdue's 78-67 victory over Bellarmine on Monday. She finished the night with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal. It was the second double-double she's posted this season.
On Sunday, McCarthy tied her career-high in points, scoring 18 in a 73-55 win over UT-Arlington. She also had five rebounds, a steal and a block in the victory.
She averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game to receive the honor.
Through the first five games of the season, McCarthy is averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers own a 4-1 record, with the lone loss coming at the hands of No. 3 Notre Dame.
Purdue now heads to Fort Myers, Fla. to participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Boilermakers will play Middle Tennessee on Thursday a 4:30 p.m. ET. Then, they'll take on defending national champion and fourth-ranked South Carolina on Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Both games air on Women's Sports Network.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
BASS, MCCARTHY LIFT PURDUE TO WIN: Purdue struggled in Monday night's game against Bellarmine, but pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers were led by Reagan Bass and Lana McCarthy, both finishing the game with double-doubles. CLICK HERE