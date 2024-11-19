Purdue WBB: Reagan Bass, Lana McCarthy Post Double-Doubles in Win Over Bellarmine
Purdue found itself in a tough battle against Bellarmine on Monday night, but thanks to some big contributions from Reagan Bass and Lana McCarthy, the Boilermakers were able to pull out a 78-67 win to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Bass had a stellar night and provided Purdue with some stability from start to finish. She ended her night with 21 points and 11 rebounds, making eight-of-11 shots from the floor. Bass also made a number of hustle plays throughout the contest.
McCarthy struggled at times to find her shot, but concluded Monday's contest with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists in the win.
Monday's game marked the first time two Purdue players have recorded a double-double in the same game since the 2019-20 season. McCarthy now has two double-doubles on the year, tying the most by a freshman since the 2004-05 campaign.
Purdue appeared to be in complete control of the game through the first 15 minutes. The Boilermakers jumped out to a 35-18 lead with 5:49 to play in the second quarter.
Bellarmine went on a 16-4 run to close out the half, bringing the score to 39-34 in favor of Purdue. That run continued into the third quarter, with Bellarmine scoring the first 13 points out of the break. The Boilers didn't get their first bucket until the 4:47 mark of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Purdue was able to find some of that early magic, outscoring Bellarmine 20-11 in the final 10 minutes to secure the win. Guard Rashunda Jones came off the bench and gave the Boilermakers a huge spark, scoring 15 points for the game.
The Boilers now have five days off until they're back on the floor, hosting UT-Arlington on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena.
