Purdue Center Zach Edey Earns Third Straight Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week Honor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week for the third week in a row, the conference announced Monday.

The trio of consecutive awards matches Carl Landry's school record that came during the 2006-07 season and ties the most for a Big Ten player since Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ back in November 2018.

Edey led the now No. 1-ranked Boilermakers to a pair of wins this past week. He averaged 17 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as the team claimed wins over Hofstra and Nebraska to improve to 10-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

Against the Pride, Edey notched 23 points and 18 rebounds while also recording three assists. Purdue earned an 85-66 victory against the nonconference opponent before going on the road to take on the Cornhuskers.

At Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., Edey had a season-low 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting but pulled in 17 rebounds and added a career-high seven blocks in a 65-62 overtime win. The seven blocked shots were the fifth most in a game in program history.

After 10 games in the 2022-23 season, Edey is averaging 22 points per game while leading the nation with 13.7 rebounds per contest. He is also adding 2.3 blocks per game and is shooting 61.3% from the field to go along with 71.2% from the free throw line.

Edey is the only player since 2010-11 to have at least 200 points, 125 rebounds and 20 blocked shots in his team’s first 10 games of the season.

Purdue is scheduled to take on Davidson on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the inaugural Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The matchup is set to tip off at 6:15 p.m. ET and will be aired live on the Big Ten Network.

