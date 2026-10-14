Purdue Coach Matt Painter Expounds on Trey Kaufman-Renn's Situation

When Trey Kaufman-Renn decided to file a lawsuit against the NCAA and attempt to return to college basketball for a sixth season, Purdue head coach Matt Painter could have opened up a spot for the former All-American. Nobody would have blamed him in this new, evolving and uncertain world of college athletics.

Painter isn't a coach who yanks away promises, though. He had given his word to current members of the roster that they would have an opportunity to compete for minutes this season. He didn't want to go back on what he told those players.

"I want him to play at Purdue and not play anywhere else. I had to do what I had to do because I didn't know this was a possibility, and I gave my word to the guys that we signed, and I can't go back on that," Painter told Field of 68. "He understands that."

Kaufman-Renn filed a suit against the NCAA over the summer, hoping to receive a sixth year of eligibility after the organization adopted a new five-for-five rule. A court granted him a temporary restraining order and later granted an injunction, allowing him to pursue a return to college.

Bringing back Kaufman-Renn would have been tempting for Painter and his staff. He averaged 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a junior during the 2024-25 campaign, earning third-team All-American honors. Last year, he averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 boards per contest.

He would give Purdue a bigger physical presence in the post, filling a major need. But Painter is a man of his word, and the Boilers are rolling with the roster they have for the 2026-27 season. It's a decision that has earned a lot of respect across media, fans and others associated with college basketball.

Even though Kaufman-Renn may suit up for someone else this season, Painter has no hard feelings toward the former Boilermaker. He is throwing his full support behind his former star.

"I'm a big fan. Just like Braden, just like Fletcher," Painter said. "Whatever they decided to do, I would support. Those guys meant a lot to our program. They're good guys, they worked hard and they sacrificed a lot."

What's Purdue's development process?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaufman-Renn was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft, taken No. 59 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went through NBA Summer League action before deciding that a potential return to college might be in his best interest.

After he made that decision, Kaufman-Renn had discussions with Painter and others on staff about his future. The head coach said the talk was similar to conversations he has with all players who are thinking about a career in the NBA.

"We talked about it, and we discussed that," Painter said. "He's just like, you know, I'm in this predicament; here I am, going to be in the G League, and I got drafted, and it was a goal of mine to get drafted; my major goal is to be in the NBA.

"One of the selling points to our players is, if your goal is to make the NBA, where do you think your development is best? At Purdue or in the G League? They haven't been in the G League, so they don't really know. So, then I say, go talk to people, talk to people who have played there, coached there."

Not only did Kaufman-Renn feel like a return to college would help his development for a potential career in the NBA down the road, but he also has the opportunity to rake in more money than he could have on a G League contract.

That also played a part in his decision. In September, Kaufman-Renn said that he could earn "substantially more" by returning to college for the 2026-27 season.

At this time, Kaufman-Renn has not committed to a program.

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