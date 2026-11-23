Jack Benter may not have the same flash and sizzle in his game as some of his teammates, but what he provides to Purdue is more important. He often gets labeled as a "glue guy," a compliment in every regard to this basketball-crazed fanbase.

Through six games, Benter is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Matt Painter believes he's the team's best passer, but he can also space the floor by knocking down shots from behind the three-point line.

All of those numbers are important, but there's one that hasn't been mentioned yet that deserves more attention. In six games this season, Benter hasn't been responsible for a single turnover.

From the PurdueMBBStats account on X, Benter has played 150 minutes this season without a turnover. That is the best mark in college basketball through the first month.

Jack Benter has zero turnovers in 150 minutes played this season.



Most minutes played without a turnover this season.

150 | Jack Benter (Purdue)

142 | Kristian Gonzalez (Idaho)

139 | Eli Herbert (Liberty)

136 | Oliver Kandon (Pepperdine) — PurdueMBBStats (@PurdueMBBStats) November 21, 2026

Benter is averaging 25 minutes per game for the Boilermakers, a significant amount of playing time without a turnover. But that's exactly the type of production Painter wants from his players.

"We can't rebound your turnover," is a phrase Painter uses with his teams frequently. Benter has taken that saying to heart.

Benter has becoming the starting three

Purdue struggled to find a rhythm in its first two games against Gonzaga and Valparaiso. Painter switched up the starting lineup, inserting Benter into the three in place of Gicarri Harris.

Since making the swap, Benter is averaging 10 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He has made 10 of his 22 three-point attempts (45.5%) and has played at least 22 minutes in each game.

The result is a perfect 4-0 record for the Boilermakers.

It's a move that has also worked out for Harris, by the way. He has thrived in a role off the bench, scoring in double figures in each of the last three games, which included a 23-point night against Ohio.

Harris is averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists per game since the change. He also played 29 minutes in both wins over Ohio and Lipscomb.

Purdue is still an inexperienced team working through a process. This is a group that is still trying to find its footing in November before Big Ten play ramps up in January.

Inserting Benter into the lineup is a move that has already paid off for Painter.

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