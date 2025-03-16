Analyst Seth Davis Makes Bold High Point-Purdue Prediction in NCAA Tournament
CBS college basketball analyst Seth Davis is already picking a major upset for this year's NCAA Tournament, and it involves Purdue. He believes the Boilermakers will be eliminated in the first round of March Madness.
Purdue is a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 13 seed High Point in the opening round. Shortly after the matchup was announced, Davis predicted the Panthers would take down the Boilers,
"Alright, everybody, I've got my slingshot out," Davis said on the Selection Show. "Shock of the tournament, High Point takes down Purdue. High Point goes to the Sweet 16."
Last year, Purdue reached the NCAA Championship Game, falling to UConn. In 2023, the Boilermakers were the No. 1 seed and lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.
Purdue and High Point are scheduled to play on Thursday, March 20 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. A tipoff time and television network will be announced shortly.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE'S NCAA TOURNAMENT DRAW: Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament. Here is who the Boilermakers will play, along with date, location and more for the first round of March Madness. CLICK HERE
MORTON RETURNING TO NCAA TOURNEY: Former Purdue wing Ethan Morton is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after Colorado State's win over Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament. CLICK HERE
BOILERS FOCUSED ON FUN: Coach Matt Painter and guard Braden Smith both talked about getting back to "having fun" while playing basketball ahead of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE