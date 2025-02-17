Purdue Drops Outside of AP Top-10 After Losses to Michigan, Wisconsin
Purdue has fallen outside of the top-10 of the Associated Press poll this week, a result of an 0-2 week in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers dropped games to Michigan and Wisconsin, falling to 19-7 overall and 11-4 in the conference.
The Boilermakers suffered a 75-73 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor last Tuesday. Braden Smith had a chance to win the game on a final shot, but the attempt was off the mark.
On Saturday, Purdue dropped a home game to Wisconsin in a shootout, losing 94-84. Badgers guard John Tonje scored 32 points in the win.
Here's the complete rundown of the top-25 this week.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Feb. 17)
- Auburn Tigers (23-2)
- Florida Gators (22-3)
- Duke Blue Devils (22-3)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4)
- Houston Cougars (21-4)
- Tennessee Volunteers (21-5)
- Texas A&M Aggies (20-5)
- Iowa State Cylones (20-5)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5)
- St. John's Red Storm (22-4)
- Wisconsin Badgers (20-5)
- Michigan Wolverines (20-5)
- Purdue Boilermakers (19-7)
- Michigan State Spartans (20-5)
- Missouri Tigers (19-6)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6)
- Kentucky Wildcats (17-8)
- Clemson Tigers (21-5)
- Arizona Wildcats (17-8)
- Maryland Terrapins (20-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7)
- Memphis Tigers (21-5)
- Kansas Jayhawks (17-8)
- Ole Miss Rebels (19-7)
- Louisville Cardinals (20-6)
Others receiving votes: New Mexico (117), Saint Mary's (63), UCLA (56), Creighton (27), Illinois (22), UConn (20), George Mason (15), Gonzaga (14), High Point (1).
