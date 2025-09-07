Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon, Florida State Soar As Clemson Falls Out of Top 10
We're somehow already through the first two—well, technically three—weeks of the college football season, and there continues to be plenty of risers and fallers across the board. Specifically, in the AP's Top 25 poll, which was released again on Sunday afternoon.
The Oregon Ducks were the most notable beneficiaries of the poll, jumping to No. 4 in the rankings after their 69-3 beatdown of Oklahoma State. The most notable crashers, meanwhile, were Michigan—who dropped eight spots to No. 23 after their 24-13 loss to Oklahoma—and Clemson, who, despite pulling out a win over Troy, fell out of the top 10 to No. 12.
Other notable shifts include Florida State's climb into the top 10 following a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M, Tennessee jumping seven spots to No. 15 after stomping East Tennessee State, and Georgia falling from No. 4 to No. 6 even after beating Austin Peay.
Here's a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:
Rank
Team
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
2.
Penn State Nittany Lions
3.
LSU Tigers
4.
Oregon Ducks
5.
Miami Hurricanes
6.
Georgia Bulldogs
7.
Texas Longhorns
8.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9.
Illinois Fighting Illini
10.
Florida State Seminoles
11.
South Carolina Gamecocks
12.
Clemson Tigers
13.
Oklahoma Sooners
14.
Iowa State Cyclones
15.
Tennessee Volunteers
16.
Texas A&M Aggies
17.
Ole Miss Rebels
18.
South Florida Bulls
19.
Alabama Crimson Tide
20.
Utah Utes
21.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
22.
Indiana Hoosiers
23.
Michigan Wolverines
24.
Auburn Tigers
25.
Missouri Tigers