Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon, Florida State Soar As Clemson Falls Out of Top 10

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 2.

Mike Kadlick

Dan Lanning has the Oregon Ducks in the AP's top four.
Dan Lanning has the Oregon Ducks in the AP's top four. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're somehow already through the first two—well, technically three—weeks of the college football season, and there continues to be plenty of risers and fallers across the board. Specifically, in the AP's Top 25 poll, which was released again on Sunday afternoon.

The Oregon Ducks were the most notable beneficiaries of the poll, jumping to No. 4 in the rankings after their 69-3 beatdown of Oklahoma State. The most notable crashers, meanwhile, were Michigan—who dropped eight spots to No. 23 after their 24-13 loss to Oklahoma—and Clemson, who, despite pulling out a win over Troy, fell out of the top 10 to No. 12.

Other notable shifts include Florida State's climb into the top 10 following a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M, Tennessee jumping seven spots to No. 15 after stomping East Tennessee State, and Georgia falling from No. 4 to No. 6 even after beating Austin Peay.

Here's a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:

Rank

Team

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2.

Penn State Nittany Lions

3.

LSU Tigers

4.

Oregon Ducks

5.

Miami Hurricanes

6.

Georgia Bulldogs

7.

Texas Longhorns

8.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9.

Illinois Fighting Illini

10.

Florida State Seminoles

11.

South Carolina Gamecocks

12.

Clemson Tigers

13.

Oklahoma Sooners

14.

Iowa State Cyclones

15.

Tennessee Volunteers

16.

Texas A&M Aggies

17.

Ole Miss Rebels

18.

South Florida Bulls

19.

Alabama Crimson Tide

20.

Utah Utes

21.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

22.

Indiana Hoosiers

23.

Michigan Wolverines

24.

Auburn Tigers

25.

Missouri Tigers

