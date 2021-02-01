Purdue Enters AP Top-25 For First Time This Season, Checks in at No. 24

Thanks to wins over three ranked teams during this recent 5-1 run, Purdue has entered the Associated Press to-25 rankings for the first time in a year and a half.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- For the first time since the start of last season, Purdue is back in the Associated Press top-25 rankings.

The Boilermakers, who are 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten, beat Minnesota on Saturday night for their fifth win in six games. Three of those came against ranked teams.

Purdue will get its first chance to defend its ranking on Tuesday night at Maryland. The game has been moved up to accommodate some national TV changes, and now will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET

Here is this week's Associated Press top-25.

Gonzaga (17-0) Baylor (16-0) Villanova (11-1) Michigan (13-1) Houston (15-1) Texas (11-3) Ohio State (14-4) Iowa (12-4) Oklahoma (11-4) Alabama (14-4) Tennessee (12-3) Illinois (11-5) Texas Tech (12-5) Virginia (11-3) Creighton (13-4) Virginia Tech (13-3) West Virginia (11-5) Missouri (11-3) Wisconsin (13-5) Florida State (10-3) UCLA (13-3) Florida (10-4) Kansas (11-6) Purdue (12-6) Drake (16-0)

The Boilermakers were ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, but lost to Texas and Marquette in their second and third games of the season and never returned to the rankings during their 16-15 season. They were ranked for most of the 2018-19 season, and finished ranked No. 13 that year.

There are six Big Ten teams in the rankings, including three in the top eight, Michigan (No. 4), Ohio State (No. 7) and Iowa (No. 8)

Illinois and Wisconsin are also ranked, checking in at No. 12 and No. 19 respectively. Minnesota was ranked No. 21 a week ago, but fell out of the rankings after Saturday night's 81-62 loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena.

