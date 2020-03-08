Purdue Sunk By Rutgers In Overtime

West Lafayette, Ind. -- Purdue lost a back-and-forth thriller to Rutgers 71-68 that was decided in overtime. The loss damages the chances for the Boilermakers postseason hopes of an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and it marks the first time Rutgers has ever won in Mackey Arena, to add insult to injury.

Rutgers guard Geo Baker provided the difference down the stretch in a game that was tied 13 times and saw 11 lead changes. Baker finished with 19 points, 3-4 from behind the arc, including 13 of those points coming in the second half and overtime period.

Rutgers (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and Baker frustrated Purdue down the stretch with constant answer after answer to every Purdue basket or stop. “When he gets hot like that, if you watch him, you know, he makes those plays,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “It’s amazing he averages 11 points because he has a handful of games this year just like the game he had today where he just makes impossible shots.”

Purdue (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten) forced nine first half Rutgers turnovers, but still trailed the Scarlet Knights at the break 36-33. Rutgers out-rebounded the Boilermakers 23-13 in the first half and went 6-9 from behind the arc, uncharacteristically, being the worst team statistically in the Big Ten at three point percentage.

Purdue came out a different team in the second half and frankly bullied the Scarlet Knights inside, out-rebounding them 19-8 in the first 12 minutes of the half. The Boilermakers started the second half on an 8-3 run giving them a lead.

Both of these teams were hungry for a win that would help their tournament resumes and delivered trading blows down the stretch. Sasha Stefanovic of Purdue tried to will the Boilermakers to victory as he nailed a three pointer to cut the Rutgers lead to 59-58.

After Purdue got a stop, Eric Hunter Jr.'s layup gave the Boilermakers a lead shortly until Baker answered with a step-back, contested jumper to put Rutgers in front 61-60.

Hunter missed an opportunity to win in it in regulation for Purdue when he missed the second of two free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining. His first free throw tied it a 61-61. The Scarlet Knights got the rebound, but were unable to get a shot off to conclude play in regulation.

In overtime, Rutgers lead most of the five minutes, but Stefanovic, who finished with 22 points, cashed in a three pointer to tie the game at 66-66. However, once again the Scarlet Knights had an answer and this time Ron Harper Jr. knocked down his third shot behind the arc of the game to put them in front 69-66 with 1:10 left in the period.

Hunter Jr. was fouled on a three point attempt the following position for Purdue, but sank just two of three free throws to narrow the deficit to 69-68. Baker, once again coming through in the clutch, hit a shot with 11 seconds left to make it 71-68. Purdue’s Evan Boudreaux missed a shot from behind the arc, but it was unclear if he got it off in time to conclude the game.

Rutgers finished the Big Ten regular season with their first winning record in the conference and now will most likely punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, which is the first time in 29 years since they've played in the "Big Dance."

For Purdue, it's a different story. “It’s a big opportunity we missed out on, especially closing out the regular season and getting a better seed in the Big Ten Tournament,” Hunter Jr. said.

The Boilermakers were on the outside looking, in according to Painter before the game this afternoon and when asked if he thought if Purdue needed to win the Big Ten Tournament next week to get a bid to the NCAA Tournament, he said simply, "Yes."

