Purdue's Fletcher Loyer Stoic in Response to Making Game Winner in Win Over Oregon

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Most players might be overjoyed after hitting a clutch three in a tight game, lifting their team to a win. Fletcher Loyer was certainly happy that his bucket with 50 seconds left helped No. 12 Purdue get a 68-64 win over Oregon on Saturday, but he wasn't thrilled with how the team performed throughout the afternoon.

Loyer finished Saturday's game with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists, leading the way for the Boilermakers. After the win, the senior guard spoke with college basketball analyst and former Purdue star Robbie Hummel about the win.

Specifically, Loyer was asked what opened up offensively later in the second half that allowed Purdue to make some shots. The response was short and matter-of-fact.

"Just got lucky a couple went down, but we just got to be better," Loyer said.

A few seconds later, Hummel brought up Purdue's upcoming gauntlet schedule. The Boilermakers will play No. 9 Nebraska, Iowa, No. 2 Michigan, Indiana and No. 10 Michigan State over the next 16 days. Loyer was asked what it will take to manage that stretch.

"More energy whether we get a stop or whether we don't, we gotta go to the next play," Loyer said. "Obviously, we've got better teams coming up and we gotta be better."

Purdue still has goals of winning a Big Ten title and competing for a national championship. Loyer knows how pivotal this upcoming stretch is and that the Boilermakers must be locked in for 40 minutes every single night.

Loyer has two big games

There was a four-game stretch where Loyer wasn't shooting the basketball particularly well. From Jan. 17 through Jan. 27, he was averaging just 6.5 points per game and had made just 4-of-18 from behind the three-point line.

He corrected things in a big way on Feb. 1, scoring 29 points and shooting 7-of-10 from deep in Purude's 93-63 victory over Maryland. His confidence carried over into this weekend's game against Oregon.

In his last two games, Loyer has connected on 10-of-14 shots from long range and is 13-of-21 from the floor. He's averaging 23.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, as well.

After the win over Maryland, coach Matt Painter said he hoped it would be the spark that gets Loyer playing like one of the best shooters in the country.

"It was great to see Fletcher get going," Painter said. "It really helped us from an offensive standpoint. You've gotta give him attention and you've gotta be able to stay with him. In his career, he's always had a stretch where he struggles and a stretch where he's the best shooter in the country. We hope this is the start of that stretch."

