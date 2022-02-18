Skip to main content

Purdue Forward Mason Gillis Making Winning Plays, Breaks Away From Shooting Drought

Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis scored 11 points in a victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night. By nailing three 3-pointers, he broke out of a recent shooting slump. The do-it-all player for the Boilermakers also recorded seven rebounds and a steal in the win.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Low volume, high efficiency. Mason Gillis has done everything in his power to help the No. 5-ranked Purdue basketball team win games throughout the 2021-22 season. 

Whether it's crashing the boards, feeding the ball to his teammates or spotting up for a shot from the 3-point line, the sophomore forward does his job and does it well. 

But when a near-50% shooter from deep starts to find himself in a drought, is it time to worry? Not for Gillis. After going 0-7 from beyond the arc in two games leading up to a road matchup with Northwestern, he nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in a 70-64 victory Wednesday night. 

"You don't want to say it, but it's somewhat bound to happen," Gillis said before the game. "Not everybody can shoot at a super high level all the time. So that's why you have to keep working on your craft, getting better every day and realizing that." 

When the Boilermakers tipped off against the Wildcats at the Welsh-Ryan Arena, it marked 23 straight days without a day off. Without the time to reset yourself, physical and mental fatigue begins to set in. 

Gillis — alongside his teammates — balanced classes, extra work during practice, traveling and the rugged schedule that pitted Purdue in eight contests over the span of 18 days. 

He went back to the basics against Northwestern and found his shot falling once again. Gillis made his first three 3-pointers in the game, including two in the second half that gave his team a double-digit lead. 

Read More

He finished the game shooting 3-5 from the field, securing his sixth game of the season scoring in double figures, while notching seven rebounds and a steal. In 29 minutes on the floor, Gillis only turned the ball over one time. 

"When you have a good attitude and you play hard, even though you might struggle in some games, you're going to find your way," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Gillis. "He's a competitive guy, he wants to win, he sacrifices for our team. So you build up that good will. 

"When you have to play a role and you don't shoot much, you've gotten over yourself. He's just going to take what the defense gives him. He knows he's going to play off some of our other guys. He was great. You show up to work and you know that he's going to come to practice or he's going to show up in the game and he's going to play hard." 

And he's done just that all season. Even if he can't put a timely 3-pointer through the rim, Gillis is going to hustle and grind every minute he's on the court. He'll fight for rebounds in a crowd and get the ball to the hands of an open teammate. 

Whatever it takes to win. 

"I'm just trying to do my best right now to make sure that if my shot isn't going in, I'm still contributing to the team in a positive way and helping win games," Gillis said. "Whether that's assisting, getting the ball where it needs to go, just being solid on defense and making winning plays." 

  • RUTGERS FORWARD RON HARPER JR. UNCERTAIN FOR PURDUE GAME: Ahead of a pivotal matchup between No. 5 Purdue basketball and Rutgers at Mackey Arena, the Scarlet Knights announce that senior forward Ron Harper Jr. suffered a hand injury and is "day-to-day." He led the team to a 70-64 win over No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday. CLICK HERE  
  • PURDUE DOWN NORTHWESTERN FOR BIG TEN LEAD: Purdue basketball took the top spot in the Big Ten standings following a win over Northwestern on Wednesday. The Boilermakers held the Wildcats to 35% shooting from the floor and had three players score in double figures. CLICK HERE 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Mason Gillis vs Northwestern
Basketball

Purdue Forward Mason Gillis Making Winning Plays, Breaks Away From Shooting Drought

By D.J. Fezler
1 minute ago
PurdueSashaStefanovicNorthwestern2
Basketball

Bad Weather Forces Sasha Live! Podcast to Online Only on Thursday Night

By Tom Brew
18 hours ago
Ron Harper Jr vs Illinois
Basketball

Rutgers Announces Ron Harper Jr. 'Day-to-Day' With Hand Injury Ahead of Matchup With Purdue

By D.J. Fezler
23 hours ago
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 17, 2022
Zach Edey vs Northwestern
Basketball

No. 5 Purdue Basketball Downs Northwestern, Claims Big Ten Lead with 70-64 Victory

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 16, 2022
Sasha Stefanovic against Northwestern
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Wednesday's Game Between No. 5 Purdue, Northwestern in Real Time; News and Analysis

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 16, 2022
Eric Hunter Jr. vs maryland
Basketball

Senior Eric Hunter Jr. Making Most of Increased Opportunity for Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 16, 2022
PurdueSashaStefanovicMaryland
Basketball

Purdue Modest Favorite For Must-Win Game at Northwestern on Wednesday

By Tom Brew
Feb 16, 2022
mason gillis northwestern macket
Basketball

How to Watch No. 5 Purdue Basketball Against Northwestern on Wednesday Night

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 16, 2022