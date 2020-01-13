Boilermakers Back to Receiving Votes Again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's big win over then No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday helped Purdue get some national attention again. They received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll again on Monday.

Purdue, which is 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten, received 10 votes and checked in tied for the No. 26 spot in the AP poll. They were No. 37 in the Coaches poll. The Boilermakers didn't have any votes in the Coaches Poll a week ago and just one single vote in the AP poll. Purdue opened the season ranked No. 23 in both polls.

Despite being ranked the third-best conference in the country behind the Big East and Big 12, the Big Ten doesn't have any teams ranked higher than No. 15. That's where the Michigan State Spartans sit, falling seven spots after losing to Purdue 71-42 on Sunday.

Maryland is ranked No. 17, Michigan is No 19, Ohio State is No. 21 and Illinois is No. 24. It's the first time Illinois has been ranked since December of 2014.

Iowa is one spot out of the top-25 at No. 26. Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers also received votes in the AP poll. That's 11 of the league's 14 teams getting some form of national recognition.

Iowa is actually ranked No. 24 in the Coaches poll and Illinois isn't. Also receiving votes in the Coaches poll were, in order, Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Purdue.

Purdue doesn't play again until Saturday at Maryland, which will be good for the banged-up Boilermakers, who could use the rest. Purdue coach Matt Painter said he thought the team would take Monday and Tuesday off before getting back to preparing for Maryland.

Gonzaga (18-1) is still No. 1 in both polls. For the complete polls, CLICK HERE