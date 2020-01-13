PurdueMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boilermakers Back to Receiving Votes Again

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's big win over then No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday helped Purdue get some national attention again. They received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll again on Monday. 

Purdue, which is 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten, received 10 votes and checked in tied for the No. 26 spot in the AP poll. They were No. 37 in the Coaches poll. The Boilermakers didn't have any votes in the Coaches Poll a week ago and just one single vote in the AP poll. Purdue opened the season ranked No. 23 in both polls.

Despite being ranked the third-best conference in the country behind the Big East and Big 12, the Big Ten doesn't have any teams ranked higher than No. 15. That's where the Michigan State Spartans sit, falling seven spots after losing to Purdue 71-42 on Sunday.

Maryland is ranked No. 17, Michigan is No 19, Ohio State is No. 21 and Illinois is No. 24. It's the first time Illinois has been ranked since December of 2014.

Iowa is one spot out of the top-25 at No. 26. Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers also received votes in the AP poll. That's 11 of the league's 14 teams getting some form of national recognition.

Iowa is actually ranked No. 24 in the Coaches poll and Illinois isn't. Also receiving votes in the Coaches poll were, in order, Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Purdue.

Purdue doesn't play again until Saturday at Maryland, which will be good for the banged-up Boilermakers, who could use the rest. Purdue coach Matt Painter said he thought the team would take Monday and Tuesday off before getting back to preparing for Maryland. 

Gonzaga (18-1) is still No. 1 in both polls. For the complete polls, CLICK HERE

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue's Trevion Williams Gets Player of Week Honor From Big Ten

Trevion Williams, Purdue's sophomore forward, was named the Big Ten's Co-Player of the Week after big games with Michigan and Michigan State.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: No One Immune from Beatings on the Road, even Tom Izzo

Michigan State was undefeated in the Big Ten before it showed up at Purdue on Sunday, They left with a 71-42 beatdown, their worst loss of the year.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Purdue Crushes No. 8 Michigan State

Purdue came out on fire and never gave No. 8-ranked Michigan State a chance on Sunday, winning 71-42 at Mackey Arena for a huge — and much-needed — Big Ten win.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Williams' Night a Memory That Will Last Forever

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams went of against Michigan on Thursday night, scoring 36 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. They were both career highs, by wide margins.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Purdue Falters in 2OT Loss at Michigan

Trevion Williams had 36 points and 20 rebounds for Purdue Thursday night but the Boilermakers still lost to Michigan, 84-78 in double overtime.

tombrew94

Meet the Opponent: The Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is playing well under first-year coach Juwan Howard, with three of their four losses coming against highly ranked teams.

tombrew94

One Lonely Vote for Purdue in AP Poll

With six losses now, Purdue is fading from the national spotlight, but there are plenty of opportunities ahead.

tombrew94

Purdue Suffers 'Worst Ever' Loss at Illinois

The Boilermakers shoot a school-record low 25 percent from the field in a humiliating 63-37 loss at Illinois on Sunday night.

tombrew94

Boilermakers Top Gophers in Double Overtime

Matt Haarms, in just his second game back from a concussion, leads the way for Purdue against Minnesota as the Big Ten season starts back up.

tombrew94

Stefanovic, Boilermakers Blow Out Central Michigan

Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic hit 7-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points in the 97-62 rout of Central Michigan.

tombrew94