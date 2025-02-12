Purdue Guard Braden Smith Among 20 Players on Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
Purdue guard Braden Smith is among the most elite players in college basketball this season, and he's being recognized for his talent and skill. On Wednesday, Smith's name was among 20 on the late midseason watch list for the 2025 Wooden Award, presented to the top player in the sport.
Smith is in the middle of a fantastic junior campaign with the Boilermakers. He's averaging 16.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He's also shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range.
The junior has been a huge part of Purdue's success this season. The Boilermakers own a 19-6 record and are 11-3 in Big Ten play, sitting in second place in the standings.
Smith was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. He was also recently named a top-10 finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball.
Purdue's Zach Edey was the two-time winner of the Wooden Award, taking home the accolades in 2023 and 2024. Can Smith build off of Edey's success and bring another individual honor back to West Lafayette?
Below is the complete list of candidates for the 2025 Wooden Award:
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
- Alex Karaban, UConn
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
- Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Braden Smith, Purdue
