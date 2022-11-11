Purdue Guard David Jenkins Jr. 'Probable' to Make Season Debut Against Austin Peay

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After missing Purdue basketball's season opener against Milwaukee due to an eye injury, the team announced that senior guard David Jenkins Jr. is "probable" to make his season debut Friday night against Austin Peay.

Jenkins, who transferred from Utah this offseason, collided with junior forward Mason Gillis last Saturday in practice and was unable to suit up in the team's 84-53 victory to open the 2022-23 season.

Before joining the Boilermakers, Jenkins spent the last five seasons with three different programs. He began his college career at South Dakota State before leaving for UNLV. Last season at Utah, he appeared in 31 games with 10 starts at Utah, averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Jenkins has provided not only depth at the point guard position for Purdue after the departure of Jaden Ivey, Eric Hunter Jr. and Isaiah Thompson, but he also boasts an affinity for knocking down shots from beyond the arc. He has made a 3-pointer in 109-of-125 games during his college career and has 37 games of four or more 3-pointers

With a total of 323 career 3-pointers, Jenkins is third among all active NCAA players behind only Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Liberty's Darius McGhee.

Jenkins scored 12 points off the bench in a 102-57 exhibition victory over Truman State before the start of the season. He was 4-of-6 shooting and made three 3-pointers in 18 minutes on the floor. The 6-foot-1 guard also added five assists and two rebounds without turning the ball over.

After Friday night, Purdue's next game will be against Marquette inside Mackey Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the Gavitt Games. The matchup is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball:

How to Watch Purdue's Game Against Austin Peay: Purdue basketball (1-0) hosts Austin Peay (0-1) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball (1-0) hosts Austin Peay (0-1) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers. Stefanovic Predicts Loyer "is Going to Crush" 3-Point Record: Former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic saw just one game from Fletcher Loyer before taking to social media to rave about the freshman guard. Loyer led the Boilermakers with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic saw just one game from Fletcher Loyer before taking to social media to rave about the freshman guard. Loyer led the Boilermakers with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent: Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. CLICK HERE



Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season: Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. CLICK HERE

Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. Loyer, Smith Lead Purdue Past Milwaukee for 85-53 Victory: Fletcher Loyer paced Purdue with 17 points and was 5-of-12 from the 3-point line while Braden Smith notched seven steals. The two freshmen help the Boilermakers brush off a slow start en route to a victory in their 2022-23 season opener. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.