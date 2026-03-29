Gicarri Harris Will Remember Purdue's Seniors for One 'Amazing' Quality

Purdue's senior group of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer will be remembered in West Lafayette for decades. As that trio's career came to an end on Saturday night in San Jose, sophomore guard Gicarri Harris said there's one thing specifically he'll remember about his teammates.

Only a few weeks ago, Purdue cut down the nets at the United Center in Chicago after beating Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Boilermakers won four games in four days, bringing another trophy back to West Lafayette.

That memory sticks with Harris more than any other. It's not only because Purdue won a championship, but also because of why Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer wanted to win it.

"The Big Ten Tournament, they wanted to win for us, for the people that hadn't won before," Harris said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com. "That meant everything. We're trying to win for each other, that's the biggest thing I learned from the seniors. They wanted to win for us so bad, the people who hadn't gotten a ring. That was amazing."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Winning is something that the senior group did a lot of during its time in West Lafayette. Purdue won two Big Ten regular-season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and made four tournament appearances. In 2024, the Boilermakers reached the National Championship Game. They made it to the Sweet 16 in each of the last three years.

Yet the motivation for Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer in Chicago was to win a championship for the younger group. It will always be something that Harris appreciates about the seniors.

"To do it for this group of guys, these young guys who came in and proved they're about the team, they're about the university, they're about doing it for the group of guys and not themselves," Loyer said after winning the championship. "It felt really good to win it for them. It felt great."

Purdue's senior class leaves as winningest in program history

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3), guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrate. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was not how Purdue's seniors wanted to go out. All three had dreams of reaching the Final Four and winning a national championship. But the Boilermakers came up one win short of playing in Indianapolis, falling 79-64 to Arizona in the Elite Eight.

Although there was certainly some disappointment in the locker room after the game, Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer still have plenty to celebrate at some point down the road.

Purdue's senior trio was responsible for 117 career wins, the most in program history. It's also the third-most in the history of the Big Ten. Combine that with two Big Ten titles, a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles, three Sweet 16 appearances and a trip to the National Championship Game, and you have the most decorated senior groups ever to play in West Lafayette.

Aside from all the individual accolades and achievements, winning is what this group will be remembered for most.

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