Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named Associated Press Second-Team All-American

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday.

Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Boilermakers, leading them to a 27-7 overall record. He's also added 31 steals and 19 blocked shots. He is one of just two players nationally with 575 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 15 blocked shots, alongside Duke’s Paolo Banchero.

The 6-foot-4 guard was also named a finalist for the Jerry West Award and named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in Indianapolis.

Purdue is scheduled to tip off against Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

