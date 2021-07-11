Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey Named to FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup All-Star Team

Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were named to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup All-Star Team for their performances throughout the event. Ivey was the USA team's second-leading scorer while Edey led the entire tournament in rebounding.

Two Purdue basketball players were named to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup All-Star Team following the event's final round of matchups on Sunday.

Jaden Ivey, who won the gold medal with the USA, and Boilermaker teammate Zach Edey of the third-place Canada team were among a group of five players to be recognized.

Ivey was the USA team's second-leading scorer and was the third-most efficient player for the team. Edey, who recorded six double-doubles in seven games, led the entire tournament in rebounding.

Here's the full list of players and statistics:

Jaden Ivey, USA

12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Made 31 of his 64 shots from the field (48.4%) and hit 16 of his 23 shots from the free-throw line (69.6%).

Chet Holmgren, USA

11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 blocked shots per game.

Made 31 of his 50 shots from the field (62%) and hit 14 of his 21 shots from the free-throw line (66.7%).

Zach Edey, Canada

15.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game.

Made 50 of his 102 shots from the field (49%) and hit 15 of his 23 shots from the free-throw line (65.2%).

Victor Wembanyama, France

14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocked shots per game.

Made 38 of his 83 shots from the field (45.8%) and hit 18 of his 23 shots from the free-throw line (78.3%).

Nikola Jovic, Serbia

18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocked shots per game.

Made 50 of his 102 shots from the field (49%) and hit 15 of his 23 shots from the free-throw line (65.2%).

