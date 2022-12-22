Purdue Junior Center Zach Edey Out For Game Against New Orleans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball will be without its leading scorer and rebounder Wednesday night when the team takes on New Orleans at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey, who averages 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, is unable to suit up due to an illness.

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst will start at center when the game tips off at 9 p.m. ET, and junior forward Mason Gillis returns to the starting lineup in his second game back from an injury that forced him to miss three straight games.

In 11 games so far this season for the Boilermakers, Edey is shooting 62.8% from the field and is on pace to set a career-high with a 71.6% mark from the free throw line. He's scored in double figures in every game while posting a double-double in all but two contests.

Edey posted a career-high with 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting in Purdue's 89-70 win against Minnesota on Dec. 4. In the same matchup, he also came down with a career-best 22 rebounds.

One year after ranking second in the country in rebound margin, the team now leads the country in rebound margin (+12.8) and is outscoring their opponents 147 to 69 in second-chance points.

With an 11-0 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play, the Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in the country for the second straight week. When they play the Privateers, it will be the first time in program history they will play in Mackey Arena as the nation's top-ranked team.

