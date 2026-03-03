Purdue's Latest Projected Seed, Regional Location With 2 Regular Season Games Left

Just one week ago, Purdue was considered a No. 2 seed by almost every bracket projection available. Back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Ohio State really pushed the Boilermakers back, though.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, Purdue finds itself on seed lines No. 3 and No. 4 in the latest bracket projections. At this point, it would be difficult for the Boilers to crawl back into the conversation as a No. 2 seed, but not impossible.

Purdue still has games against Northwestern and Wisconsin, as well as the Big Ten Tournament, to improve its resumé before Selection Sunday. For now, though, let's take a look at where the Boilers are predicted to land from the latest bracket roundup.

Projections come from FOX Sports (Michael DeCourcy), ESPN (Joe Lunardi), NCAA.com (Andy Katz) and CBS Sports.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots over Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

FOX Sports (DeCourcy)

Seed — No. 4

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 13 UNC-Wilmington

DeCourcy has Purdue listed as a No. 4 seed after back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Ohio State, the lowest of any of the major bracket projections. But it's not an impossible bracket for the Boilermakers. In this scenario, Purdue opens up with UNC-Wilmington and would play either No. 5 North Carolina or No. 12 South Florida in the second round. If the Boilers reach the Sweet 16, they'd (likely) play No. 1 seed UConn. In this projection, Houston is the No. 2 seed and Alabama is the No. 3 seed in the South.

ESPN (Lunardi)

Seed — No. 3

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 14 Troy

Lunardi projects Purdue will head to Greenville, S.C., for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, opening with a game against Troy. If the Boilermakers advance, they will play the winner of the No. 6 BYU-No. 11 Texas A&M contest. This projection is tough, but not impossible, as UConn (No. 1), Florida (No. 2) and Texas Tech (No. 4) are the other top-four seeds in the region.

CBS Sports

Seed — No. 3

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 14 East Tennessee State

This prediction from CBS Sports is similar to the one produced by ESPN. Once again, the top four seeds in the South Region belong to UConn (No. 1), Florida (No. 2), Purdue (No. 3) and Texas Tech (No. 4). The main difference would be the second-round matchup for the Boilermakers, who could potentially play No. 6 seed Louiville with a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance.

NCAA.com (Katz)

Seed — No. 3

Region — West (San Jose)

Opponent — No. 14 Navy

Like most in the latest roundup, Katz has Purdue penciled on the No. 3 line, but he has the team heading to the West Region in San Jose. The Boilermakers would open the NCAA Tournament with a game against Navy and would play either No. 6 BYU or No. 11 Miami (Ohio) in the second round. This might be the toughest path to a Final Four for the Boilers, with Arizona (No. 1), Florida (No. 2) and Kansas (No. 4) included as the top-four seeds in the West Region.

