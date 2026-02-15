UConn Projected Top Overall Seed in Women’s Top 16 March Madness Reveal
As anticipated, the UConn Huskies are the top projected overall seed in the women’s NCAA tournament field.
Geno Auriemma’s program topped the Top 16 reveal on Saturday night, which broke during College GameDay ahead of a primetime matchup between No. 3 South Carolina and No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge.
UCLA, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were the three other projected No. 1 seeds, in that order. The Commodores earned the projected nod over the Texas Longhorns with just a few weeks left in the regular season left to play, due to a slightly better résumé to-date.
As for the Huskies, it is no surprise that they are projected to be the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. UConn remains as the only undefeated team in the sport, sitting at 25–0 on the season behind the star-studded duo of Sarah Strong (19.1 ppg.) and Azzi Fudd (17.5 ppg.).
Here is the full top 16 projection with the postseason just around the corner.
The Projected Top 16
No. 1 Seeds
1. UConn Huskies
2. UCLA Bruins
3. South Carolina Gamecocks
4. Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 2 Seeds
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Michigan Wolverines
7. Louisville Cardinals
8. LSU Tigers
No. 3 Seeds
9 Ohio State Buckeyes
10. Duke Blue Devils
11. Iowa Hawkeyes
12. TCU Horned Frogs
No. 4 Seeds
13. Maryland Terrapins
14. Michigan State Spartans
15. Ole Miss Rebels
16. Oklahoma Sooners
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
