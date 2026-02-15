UConn Projected Top Overall Seed in Women’s Top 16 March Madness Reveal

As anticipated, the UConn Huskies are the top projected overall seed in the women’s NCAA tournament field.

Geno Auriemma’s program topped the Top 16 reveal on Saturday night, which broke during College GameDay ahead of a primetime matchup between No. 3 South Carolina and No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge.

UCLA, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were the three other projected No. 1 seeds, in that order. The Commodores earned the projected nod over the Texas Longhorns with just a few weeks left in the regular season left to play, due to a slightly better résumé to-date.

As for the Huskies, it is no surprise that they are projected to be the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. UConn remains as the only undefeated team in the sport, sitting at 25–0 on the season behind the star-studded duo of Sarah Strong (19.1 ppg.) and Azzi Fudd (17.5 ppg.).

Here is the full top 16 projection with the postseason just around the corner.

The Projected Top 16

No. 1 Seeds

1. UConn Huskies

2. UCLA Bruins

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

4. Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 2 Seeds

5. Texas Longhorns

6. Michigan Wolverines

7. Louisville Cardinals

8. LSU Tigers

No. 3 Seeds

9 Ohio State Buckeyes

10. Duke Blue Devils

11. Iowa Hawkeyes

12. TCU Horned Frogs

No. 4 Seeds

13. Maryland Terrapins

14. Michigan State Spartans

15. Ole Miss Rebels

16. Oklahoma Sooners

