Matt Painter Perfectly Summarizes One of College Basketball's Biggest Issues

One thing that has set Purdue apart from the rest of college basketball in this new era of athletics is the program's ability to retain players. Yes, the Boilermakers have lost a handful of guys to the NCAA transfer portal over the years, but coach Matt Painter has been able to keep his core group intact.

Purdue has veteran leadership in Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith. Sophomores Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, Jack Benter, Daniel Jacobsen, and Raleigh Burgess all returned after one season in West Lafayette. Having that type of retention is difficult in today's era of college basketball, when players can transfer out at any given moment.

Following Purdue's 81-65 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night, Painter was asked about Rutgers' "youth movement" this season, with seven freshmen on the roster and six earning playing time in the Big Ten opener.

"It works if you can keep them. If you can't keep them, who cares? If you keep a guy and like, 'Hey, he's going to be pretty good,' well, he's going to be good for Rutgers then," Painter said. "But if he leaves, that's the dilemma. That's why the rule stinks. Because you can get them, but man, you can't grow them if you can't keep them. That's just the nature of development."

Matt Painter on developing young players:



"You can't grow them, if you can't keep them." pic.twitter.com/yFmEJDwdch — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 3, 2025

Purdue relied heavily on its veteran leadership in Tuesday night's win over Rutgers. Kaufman-Renn finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Smith had 16 points and 8 assists, and Loyer scored 12 points.

Having players who have been in the program is a major benefit for the Boilermakers, and a big reason why they're 8-0 and sitting at No. 1 in the country.

"Think about the experiences that Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, and Trey Kaufman-Renn have had. They've been freshmen in this building, they've been sophomores in this building, you know what I mean?" Painter said. "We're at an advantage, we have corporate DNA. We have guys that could coach our team, they do coach our team. That's what you want, you empower people who stay in your program, who grow."

Painter says it's a college basketball issue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks with guard Braden Smith (3) | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Painter may have been asked about Rutgers' youth on Tuesday night, but he knows Steve Pikiell isn't the only one dealing with retention concerns. Players have freedom of movement, which has completely altered how coaches recruit and develop players.

"It's not just a Rutgers issue; it's a college basketball issue. Now, if you play young guys and you live with them and now they go into their sophomore years, they're going to be better," Painter said. "But if you can't keep your core group together, that's what makes it hard. That's why you see a lot of coaches say, 'Hey, I'm going to stick with these young guys,' and then they leave them.

"Now that's why you see people play older guys and go in the portal. Why not? You're trying to win, you're trying to get to the NCAA Tournament, you're trying to win the Big Ten, trying to keep your job. It's a tough racket to keep your thumb on at times."

Unless there are more guardrails put in place regarding the transfer portal, several college basketball programs are going to have to deal with this issue.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PIKIELL COMPLIMENTS SMITH'S GAME: Steve Pikiell has had to coach against Braden Smith for four seasons. What he says sets the Purdue guard apart from the rest of college basketball. CLICK HERE

3 THOUGHTS FROM PURDUE'S WIN OVER RUTGERS: No. 1 Purdue cruised to a 16-point win over Rutgers in Piscataway on Tuesday night. Here are three thoughts from the Boilermakers' win over the Scarlet Knights. CLICK HERE