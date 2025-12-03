Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell Explains Why Purdue's Braden Smith 'Isn't a Regular Guy'

Steve Pikiell summed up the thoughts of every Big Ten coach with one sentence when talking about Purdue guard Braden Smith on Tuesday night. After the senior delivered a 16-point, eight-assist performance in an 81-65 win over Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights coach said, "I'll be glad when he graduates, that's for sure."

That's a compliment to Smith, who carved up Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena on Tuesday night, picking up Purdue's first Big Ten win of the season and improving to 8-0 on the year. He was a menace to the Scarlet Knights defense throughout the game.

Smith started the contest by knocking down his first three shots from the field, all three-point baskets. When Rutgers tried to take that away, he started distributing the basketball at incredibly high level.

"That is so smooth!" 🗣️@BoilerBall's Braden Smith makes it look so easy 😌



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/8ZLgBlkEDV — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 3, 2025

After Purdue's maestro conducted another brilliant performance leading to a Boilermaker victory, Pikiell was asked what separated Smith from other point guards in college basketball. He had plenty to say about the senior.

"He's such a good shooter now. Not only do you have to guard him on pick-and-rolls to pass the ball, and he has elite vision, but he's tremendously crafty. His ability to create his own shot, he fades away, he makes mid-range shots, he comes off and takes off-balanced threes, and they just swish," Pikiell said. "He plays with an experience and a swagger. I mean, he's going to be the all-time leading assist guy in college basketball history. This isn't just a regular guy; he's going to beat Bobby Hurley's record, which has stood for 30 years.

"He can do everything, too. He'll defend, he's gutsy, he makes free throws. I'll be glad when he graduates, that's for sure."

Smith had a number of impressive moments Tuesday night, but his best pass of the night came early in the second half when Purdue owned a 49-29 lead. The guard delivered a perfect behind-the-back pass to center Oscar Cluff, who got an easy dunk to increase the Boilermakers' advantage.

This pass from Braden Smith was ridiculous 🤯 @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/BqZPgYvTkH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 3, 2025

With passes like that, it's easy to understand why Pikiell and others around the Big Ten are eager to see Smith put on the graduation cap.

The good news for Rutgers? Unless there's a matchup in the Big Ten Tournament or in another postseason event, Tuesday night marked the last time Pikiell will have to coach against Smith on a basketball court.

So, at least the Scarlet Knights ended the night with one small victory.

