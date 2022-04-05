Skip to main content
Purdue Basketball Part of Stacked 2023 Maui Invitational Field

Purdue basketball will make its fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational in 2023. The event took place outside of Hawaii the last two seasons due to the state's COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Boilermakers are heading back to Maui. 

As part of a loaded field at the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Purdue basketball joins Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, UCLA and host Chaminade in the early-season nonconference tournament. 

It will be the team's fourth appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Nov. 20-22, 2023, in Maui, Hawaii. 

For the past two seasons, the Maui Invitational has taken place away from Hawaii due to the state's COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Back in 2020, Indiana was the lone Big Ten program to play in the Maui Invitational, located in Asheville, North Carolina. The 2021 tournament was held in Las Vegas, where Wisconsin was crowned the victor.

The upcoming 2022 field is set to feature Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui. 

The last time the Boilermakers were invited to the Maui Invitational was back in 2014. Purdue lost its opening matchup to Kansas State but took down Missouri and BYU to take fifth place in the event.

During the 2006 Maui Invitational, Purdue also lost in its first game, falling to Georgia Tech before defeating Oklahoma and DePaul for a fifth-place finish. 

The team's strongest run in the event came in 1999 when the Boilermakers earned victories over Chaminade and Florida to reach the championship against North Carolina. But Purdue finished as the runner-up, losing 90-75. 

  • PURDUE TO PLAY IN 2022 PHIL KNIGHT CLASSIC: Purdue basketball will join Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament field. CLICK HERE 

