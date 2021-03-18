NCAA Tournament Pairings, Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

The field is set for the very first NCAA Tournament to be held in one location, with 68 teams coming to Indiana for three weeks to determine a 2021 national champion. Games start on Thursday.

Updated Thursday, 7 a.m. ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We are now just a day away from the start of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and 68 teams are ready to chase the greatest prize in college basketball And for the first time ever, the tournament will be played entirely in one state for the first time ever.

Pairings were released on Sunday night for the 2021 tournament.There will be four sites in Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Farmers Coliseum, plus Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Here are the games and locations, with TV times and point spreads from DraftKings.com as of 7 a.m. ET on Thursday. The opening lines are from Sunday night, so you can best track the movement.

There has been a lot of movement in the lines. Of the 32 games with opening lines, 25 had a change and only seven have remained the same. Only two favorites flopped, with Drake now a favorite over Wichita State in one of Thursday night's First Four games and Mount St. Mary's in the other.

East Region

Thursday's games

No. 16 – Mount St. Mary's (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8), 5:10 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. (TV: TruTV). Latest line: Mount St. Mary's by 1.5 points. Texas Southern was favored by 2.5 points in the opening line.

Saturday's games

No. 5 Colorado (22-8) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (13-12), 12:15 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (TV: CBS) Colorado remains a 5-point favorite.

(18-9) vs. No. 9 (16-4), 1:45 p.m ET at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. (TV: TNT) LSU remains a 1.5-point favorite. No. 1 Michigan (20-4) vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (12-10) or Texas Southern (16-8), 3 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. (TV: CBS)

(15-7) vs. No. 10 (16-13), 7:10 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. (TV: CBS) Connecticut is a 3-point favorite. The opening line was 2. No. 6 BYU (20-6) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (15-12) or UCLA (17-9), 9:40 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (TV: CBS)

West Region

Thursday (First Four games)

No. 11 – Wichita State (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4), 6:27 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. (TV: TBS) Drake is a 1.5-point favorite. Wichita State was a 2-point favorite in the opening line.

Saturday's games

No. 3 Kansas (20-8) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (16-7), 1:15 p.m. ET at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. (TV: TBS). Kansas is an 10.5-point favorite. The opening line was 11.

South Region

Friday's games

No. 7 Florida (14-9) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6), 12:15 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. (TV: CBS) Florida remains a 1-point favorite.

Midwest Region

Friday's games

No. 1 Illinois (23-6) vs. No. 16 Drexel (12-7), 1:15 p.m. ET at Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis. (TV: TBS) Illinois is a 22.5-point favorite. The opening line was 23.

Printable NCAA Tournament bracket

Here is the link to print out a full NCAA Tournament bracket. CLICK HERE