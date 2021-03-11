Printable 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

After a year off, March Madness is officially back. With that, it’s time to fill in your bracket.

This season’s once-in-a-lifetime tournament, held in a controlled environment in Indianapolis, will officially tip off on Thursday, March 18 with the “First Four” on TruTV and TBS. Those games will be played at Mackey Arena and Assembly Hall. The First Round then tips off on Friday, a day later than usual due to COVID-19 protocols for teams arriving in the controlled environment.

Participating teams have to test negative for COVID-19 seven consecutive times before entering Indianapolis. Teams will then stay in Indianapolis under strict protocols until they are eliminated, including daily testing. First Round games will be played at six different venues across the city and state, with the Elite Eight (March 29-30), Final Four (April 3) and National Championship (April 5) all hosted by Lucas Oil Stadium.

Games will be played with limited fan attendance of up to 25% capacity, depending on the venue. That’s up to 17,500 fans for games played at Lucas Oil, though Assembly Hall in Bloomington will limit attendance to just 500 fans.

The tournament features likely No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, the first team in men’s college basketball to complete an unbeaten regular season since Kentucky in 2015. The NCAA tournament has not had an undefeated champion since Indiana in 1976.

Download your printable bracket by clicking here.

This post will be updated once the official bracket is revealed on Sunday.