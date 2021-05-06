Purdue Recruits to Play in 2021 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic

Purdue 2022 recruits Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith will compete in the 2021 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 30. Both players were Indiana Junior All-Stars last season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the 2021 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic will be played on Dec. 30 at New Castle Field House.

Purdue recruits Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer will both compete in the in-season tournament, as Westfield and Homestead were both invited to participate. The two 2022 Boilermaker recruits may play against each other in the championship game.

The 2021 Boys' Raymond James Hall of fame Classic is the 45th rendition of the prestigious event. Connersville and Cathedral were also invited alongside Westfield and Homestead. Last season, Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst led Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian to the championship game.

Choosing from the best teams in the state of Indiana, 16 participating teams on the boys' side have gone on to win their state championship, and six finished as the runner-up.

Westfield is coming off an 18-5 season last year, which included a sectional championship appearance against the eventual 4A state champion Carmel High School.

Smith, a 2021 Indiana Junior All-Star, spearheaded the team with an average of 22 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Homestead was the only undefeated team heading during the 2020-21 regular season and ranked No. 1 in the state. The team lost to Carmel in the regional semifinal.

Loyer, another 2021 Indiana Junior All-Star, led the team with 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season.

The Westfield and Homestead boys are making their first appearance in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic. Broadcast and video streaming coverage of the two-day event will be announced at a later date.

2021 Boys' Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic Schedule

New Castle Fieldhouse – Thursday, December 30, 2021

Westfield vs. Connersville: 11:00 a.m. ET

Homestead vs. Cathedral to follow

Consolation Game: 6:00 p.m. ET

Championship Game to follow

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BRADEN SMITH COMMITS TO PURDUE: Westfield junior Braden Smith announced his commitment to Purdue on his twitter account. He joins Fletcher Loyer from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne as the second in-state high school recruit from the class of 2022. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!