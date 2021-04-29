Westfield Guard Braden Smith Commits to Purdue

Westfield junior Braden Smith announced his commitment to Purdue on his twitter account Thursday. He joins Fletcher Loyer from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne as the second in-state high school recruit from the class of 2022.

Smith received an offer from Purdue on Monday and now joins guard Fletcher Loyer from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne as the second in-state high school recruit from the class of 2022.

The 6-foot junior is considered a three-star prospect according to 247sports and received offers from Toledo, Montana, IUPUI and Appalachian State before Purdue extended its scholarship offer. The Boilermakers were the first high-major program to extend an offer, but he was also receiving interest from Indiana, Oregon and Gonzaga.

This year, Westfield finished with an overall record of 18-5 and finished its season with a 53-27 sectional title loss to Carmel High School, the eventual Class 4A state champions. The Greyhounds were led by Purdue commit Brian Waddell.

In his third year of high school, Smith averaged 22 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. He also shot better than 45% from the 3-point line. Through three seasons, he's scored more than 1,200 total points.

After this upcoming season and when Smith and Loyer arrive on campus, Purdue's backcourt will also feature Ethan Morton, Isaiah Thompson, Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey if he doesn't take his talents to the NBA.

