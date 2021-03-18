Here's What Sasha Stefanovic Said About Purdue's Preparations For NCAA Tournament

Purdue opens its NCAA Tournament run on Friday against North Texas, and junior guard Sasha Stefanovic talked about the team's preparations, and the benefits from playing in Lucas Oil Stadium two weekends in a row.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All of the players and coaches from the 68 teams playing in the NCAA Tournament that starts this week are being quarantined in hotel rooms in and around Indianapolis.

Sasha Stefanovic is used to that, because he's already had to quarantine once when he got COVID-19 a month ago. Still, it's an adjustment as the Boilers prepare to meet North Texas at 7:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Stefanovic talked about the challenges on Wednesday.

Here are some of the highlights of Stefanovic's nine-minute interview with the media:

-- on having NCAA experience already

"Just playing in some big-time environments and big-time games like the Elite Eight, it helps. We've played in games like this before, and we've got to show that experience and not say it, starting with that first game on Friday.''

-- on helping freshmen

"They ask questions here and there about the games we've played in. There were some big games. It's been as normal as it can be for us, all things considered. We use our time wisely on the practice floor and go hard when we can.

-- on second year as a starter

"I think just becoming more of a steady player and being more of a player our team can rely on more. This year, I've tried to be more steady, take good shots, take care of the ball. That's what I've tried to take from last year's struggles and take into this year.

-- on first experience

"It's really just doing your job and trying not to do too much. That's what got us to this point.''

-- on confidence level heading into tournament

"With that loss (to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament), we've got to learn from the mistakes that we did have, and it is what is is when you're playing a team three times in a year. It's tough. They're a great team and they are a No 2 seed for a reason. But that doesn't change the fact that we worked hard to get to this point. We're a four seed. ... We've just got to continue to get better and focus on Friday.''

VIDEO: Watch Sasha Stefanovic's entire interview

Here is the full video of Sasha Stefanovic's meeting with the media on Wednesday.

Related stories on Purdue basketball