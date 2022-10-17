Purdue Unranked in Preseason Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After rankings as high as No. 1 in the nation last year, Purdue will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season unranked. The Boilermakers finished with a 29-8 overall record last season which included a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play.

But with a talented roster and hopes of an appearance in the Final Four, the team's season ended with a stunning defeat at the hands of Saint Peter's in Philadelphia during the Sweet 16.

Now, coach Matt Painter returns just a pair of starters from a year ago after losing five major contributors by way of the transfer portal and the desire to play at the professional level. With so much roster turnover, Purdue has just six players on the depth chart with college playing experience, and only five were with the team during last season's run.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the 2022-23 regular season with a nonconference matchup against the Milwaukee Panthers on Nov. 8 inside Mackey Arena.

The Preseason Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll featured a trio of Big Ten programs, with No. 13 Indiana leading the way. Michigan came in at No. 22 in the nation followed by Illinois at No. 23.

Preseason AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

Here is the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

T5. Baylor

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech

