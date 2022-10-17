Purdue Unranked in Preseason Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After rankings as high as No. 1 in the nation last year, Purdue will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season unranked. The Boilermakers finished with a 29-8 overall record last season which included a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play.
But with a talented roster and hopes of an appearance in the Final Four, the team's season ended with a stunning defeat at the hands of Saint Peter's in Philadelphia during the Sweet 16.
Now, coach Matt Painter returns just a pair of starters from a year ago after losing five major contributors by way of the transfer portal and the desire to play at the professional level. With so much roster turnover, Purdue has just six players on the depth chart with college playing experience, and only five were with the team during last season's run.
The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the 2022-23 regular season with a nonconference matchup against the Milwaukee Panthers on Nov. 8 inside Mackey Arena.
The Preseason Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll featured a trio of Big Ten programs, with No. 13 Indiana leading the way. Michigan came in at No. 22 in the nation followed by Illinois at No. 23.
Preseason AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
Here is the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech
