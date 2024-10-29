Purdue Women's Basketball Entering Season with 'Highly Competitive' Mindset
Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds is excited about the team she's assembled in West Lafayette. Entering the 2024-25 season, she believes it's a team that has more talent, length, size and speed than she's had in previous seasons.
Those attributes should allow to play Gearlds' style — fast. As someone who loves pushing the pace, that creates a high level of enthusiasm heading into her fourth season as the coach at her alma mater.
But what's more appealing to Gearlds is the team's competitive spirit entering a new year. Based on what she's seen so far, she said fans can expect to see that type of intensity every night.
"A highly competitive group that's going to compete all 40 minutes — or 45 if that's what it takes," Gearlds said during her weekly radio show. "It's really about competing every single possession. We love this group. We have highly, highly competitive human beings in our locker room right now and I think that's going to translate onto the basketball court."
Purdue is coming off a season in which it finished 15-19 and reached the Great 8 round of the WNIT. The Boilermakers are hoping for more success this coming year.
In the offseason, Gearlds and her staff brought in four players from the transfer portal: two-time NAIA Player of the Year Ella Collier (Marian); three-time All-MAC selection Reagan Bass (Akron); 2024 WAC Defensive Player of the Year Destini Lombard (Stephen F. Austin): and 36-game starter Mahri Petree (UTEP). The Boilers also return key contributors Sophie Swanson and Rashunda Jones.
There are a lot of new pieces on the roster, but it's a group that Gearlds believes has improved in a lot of areas.
"We've got to win the glass. We're bigger inside, so hopefully we can clean up where we missed last year," she said. "We're a little bit longer on the perimeter, and more athletic. The idea is to really play faster. If we don't have to run any sets, if we can just play in the open floor, I think we've got a team that can do that."
Purdue women's basketball team plays an exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 29 against Indiana Tech. The Boilermakers then open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against Purdue-Fort Wayne at Mackey Arena.
