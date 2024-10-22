Purdue Women's Basketball Looking to 'Push the Pace' This Season
Purdue coach Katie Gearlds is ready to see her team push the pace during the 2024-25 season. After Saturday's Fan Day scrimmage, she indicated that the Boilermakers are planning to play fast and efficient.
Coming off a 15-19 campaign a year ago, the Boilers are looking to make a splash in the Big Ten this year, hoping to make a return to the NCAA Tournament. Gearlds is hoping that a quicker pace can be an advantage for her team this season.
"We'd love it. We'd love it," Gearlds said when asked about playing fast. "Even on makes, just get the ball out and push. If we can get a good, quality shot up in about seven or eight seconds, we'd really love it.
"I'm a firm believer the game should be played with 24 seconds, I love that shot clock. I don't know if we'll ever get there, but I think the game should be played fast. ... Let's push the pace. It's something we've been wanting to do and I think we're just a little more athletic on the wings. Our bigs have a true desire to rim-run and bury people."
During the offseason, Purdue brought in four transfers in an effort to get better in every aspect. Ella Collier was a two-time National Player of the Year at the NAIA level at Marian. Destini Lombardi was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year last season at UTEP. Reagan Bass was a three-time All-MAC selection at Toledo.
There's been an influx of talent and experience in West Lafayette in the offseason. It feeds into the system that Gearlds wants to implement with her program — to push the pace and get good, clean looks at the basket early in the shot clock.
A few weeks remain until the first game of the season, but if the Fan Day scrimmage provided any indication, Purdue looks ready to go.
"We've seen this. We saw it a lot this summer, saw it in Europe. We made shots this morning, too," Gearlds said. "Just love that we've got a group that's wanting and willing to get better every day, even off days.
"It's the way you think Purdue should be. We've got a lot of hard-nosed, tough kids that dive on the ball, even in practice. ... Just a really fun, competitive group."
