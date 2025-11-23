Purdue Has Won 5 Straight MTE Tournaments — Who The Boilers Beat in Those Events
Purdue's success in multi-team events (MTEs) continued into the 2025-26 season. This year, the Boilermakers defeated Memphis and No. 15 Texas Tech to claim the Baha Mar Championship crown. It's the fifth straight year in which they have won one of these events.
The Boilers have won each of their last 12 games in these events over the last five years. Nine of those victories have come against teams ranked in the Associated Press' top 25.
Here's the rundown of who Purdue has beaten over the last five years to win five consecutive MTE championships.
Baha Mar Championship (2025)
- #1 Purdue def. Memphis 80-71 (first round)
- #1 Purdue 86 def. #15 Texas Tech 86-56 (championship)
Rady Children's Invitational (2024)
- #13 Purdue def. North Carolina State 71-61 (first round)
- #13 Purdue def. #23 Ole Miss 80-78 (championship
Maui Invitational (2023)
- #2 Purdue def. #11 Gonzaga 73-63 (first round)
- #2 Purdue def. #7 Tennessee 71-67 (semifinals)
- #2 Purdue def. #4 Marquette 78-75 (championship)
Phil Knight Legacy (2022)
- #24 Purdue def. West Virginia 80-68 (first round)
- #24 Purdue def. #6 Gonzaga 84-66 (semifinals)
- #24 Purdue def. #8 Duke 75-56 (championship)
Hall of Fame Tip Off (2021)
- #6 Purdue def. #18 North Carolina 93-84 (first round)
- #6 Purdue def. #5 Villanova 80-74 (championship)
Purdue's seniors finish undefeated in MTEs
Purdue's senior trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn will end their careers win an undefeated record in MTEs, winning all four championships they've played in. It's quite an accomplishment, especially for the quality opponents they've played.
"Our seniors, to be able to play in four quality MTEs and be undefeated — to go down and see that list of schools and how good those programs have been. For us to have that kind of success, it's why we've had really good seeds in the tournament," Painter said. "We've played in these and we've been successful and that really helps you, especially on a neutral court."
It's just another impressive achievement for Purdue's senior trio, a group hoping to bring a national championship to West Lafayette.
