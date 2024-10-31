Purdue Won't Have Chicken Sandwich Promotion at Mackey Arena This Year
There's a disappointing development out of West Lafayette: the free chicken sandwich promotion during Purdue men's basketball games is going away. Mike Carmin of GoldandBlack.com reported the sad news on Wednesday night before the Boilermakers' exhibition game against Grand Valley State.
Last season, fans attending Purdue basketball games would receive a free chicken sandwich from the restaurant Slim Chickens if an opponent missed two free throws during a trip to the foul line. It was a promotion that fans — especially students in The Paint Crew — loved.
But, unfortunately, it didn't continue into the 2024-25 season. It's almost like they want college students to starve.
There is some good news, though. Carmin did report that a pair of missed free throws will result in a free order of fries from The Tap — which has a location in West Lafayette.
So, at least fans have something to be excited about when it comes to missed free throws at Mackey Arena this year. It's better than nothing, right?
The promotion for free fries will begin on Monday, Nov. 4 as Purdue hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
We'll see if fans are treated to free fries in the first game of the season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
MATT PAINTER TALKS RECRUITING CJ COX: CJ Cox didn't receive many offers as a high school recruit. Purdue coach Matt Painter explained how he landed the 6-foot-3 guard, who shined in Wednesday's exhibition game. CLICK HERE
FRESHMEN HARRIS, COX SHINE VS GVSU: Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox had never played nor seen a game in Mackey Arena before Wednesday night. The Purdue freshmen already look comfortable in their new home. CLICK HERE