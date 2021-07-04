Purdue's Zach Edey Posts Second Double-Double of FIBA U19 World Cup

Purdue's Zach Edey posted 14 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in Canada's 100-75 victory over Japan. It was Edey's second straight double-double as the team's starting center.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team earn another win Sunday at the Daugavpils Olympic Center in Latvia. Purdue center Zach Edey recorded his second straight double-double for the team in a dominant 100-75 victory.

Through two matchups, Edey is averaging 13 points and 15.5 rebounds per game.

After its second game in the group stage, Canada leads Group A and sits ahead of Senegal, Japan and Lithuania. Senegal is playing Lithuania Sunday morning, too.

Edey was one of three players for his team that scored in double figures. He registered 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting while also snatching a team-high 15 rebounds. He recorded seven of Canada's 22 total offensive rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 center had another tough outing at the free-throw line, making just two of his four attempts.

In the first two quarters, there were seven lead changes between Canada and Japan. But as the first half was nearing a close, Canada began to pull away. The team took its definitive lead with 6:44 remaining in the second and never looked back.

The team held a lead for more than 30 total minutes. Canada's largest lead was an insurmountable 34 points in the fourth quarter with less than eight minutes left to play.

Japan was led by Jave Eo Yoneyama and Ibu Yamazaki, who each recorded double-digit outings. However, their combined effort was unable to overcome Canada's scoring.

As a team, Canada shot 49% from the field, and Arizona guard Bennedic Richard Felder Mathurn scored a team-high 30 points.

Canada also dominated the boards, outrebounding Japan 61-33. Edey was the key contributor in that stat, and he will look to continue his dominance as a starter for Canada moving forward.

The next scheduled matchup for Canada is against Senegal at 5 a.m. ET.

