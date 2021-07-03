Purdue Basketball's Trevion Williams Joins Video-Sharing Platform Cameo

After returning to Purdue in favor of entering the 2021 NBA Draft, Trevion Williams enters an NIL deal with Cameo. He'll be connecting with fans through personalized video messages.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Another Purdue basketball player will be taking advantage of their name, image and likeness this season. The Boilermakers' star center Trevion Williams announced that he will be partnering with Cameo during the upcoming season.

Cameo is a video-sharing website that allows celebrity figures to connect with fans via personalized video messages. Williams is now among more than eight thousand athletes that are partnered with the website.

Teammate Sasha Stefanovic entered a similar partnership with VIDSIG on Friday. He will be providing live chat sessions while also being able to send video messages like Williams. Both players will use their NIL and platforms to make money.

Williams, who announced he would withdraw from the 2021 NBA Draft on June 24, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season and was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation's top center. He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Boilermakers in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-10 center recorded 11 double-doubles, and his six games of registering 20 points and 10 rebounds were the third-most nationally for a major-college player.

Williams became just the ninth Big Ten player to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game in the last 30 years. He was one of six players nationally this year to reach those marks.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball and NIL

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 3: Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Nebraska's Dalano Banton have each elected to forgo any further season in college basketball to pursue the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Penn State football earned a commitment from the nation's No. 2 JUCO prospect. CLICK HERE

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Nebraska's Dalano Banton have each elected to forgo any further season in college basketball to pursue the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Penn State football earned a commitment from the nation's No. 2 JUCO prospect. EDEY RECORDS DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR CANADA: Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory. CLICK HERE

Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory. STEFANOVIC JOINS VIDSIG: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic joinned VIDSIG as part of a NIL deal providing live online chat sessions and personalized video messages. averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic joinned VIDSIG as part of a NIL deal providing live online chat sessions and personalized video messages. averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. WULBRUN AND STOCK RISERS: Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend. KOFI COCKBURN ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is in the transfer portal. As of now, he hasn't yet withdrawn from the NBA Draft, but there's no guarantee he'll stay with the Fighting Illini should he return to college basketball next season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!