Purdue's Zach Edey Registers Double-Double for Canada U-19 FIBA World Cup Team

Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team started on the right foot Saturday at the Daugavpils Olympic Center in Latvia. Purdue center Zach Edey, a Toronto native representing Canada in the tournament, led the charge by registering a double-double in an 80-71 victory.

After its first game in the group stage, Canada leads Group A and sits ahead of Senegal, Japan and Lithuania.

Edey was one of four players for his team that scored in double figures. Alongside his 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, Edey added a team-high 16 rebounds while playing just under 30 minutes.

He was aggressive on the attacking end of the floor, coming down with seven offensive boards. Although, he struggled at the free-throw line, making just two of his eight attempts.

Throughout the game, Canada faced multiple deficits but managed to claw its way back in each instance. Lithuania started hot in the first quarter, earning a quick 11-2 lead before Canada could get anything going.

The team ended the first period with a 17-16 lead. But despite a back-and-forth second quarter, Lithuania began to pull away. Canada faced a 41-32 deficit at halftime, and it would only get more difficult in the third quarter.

Lithuania, led by power forward Azuolas Tubelis, mounted a 14-point lead in the third quarter. But a Lithuania scoring drought of nearly five minutes that leaked into the final period was what Canada needed to propel itself back into the game.

With less than two minutes passing in the fourth, Canada tied the game at 55. Both teams swapped the lead multiple times during the final period, but Canada pulled away with 15 points in the final three minutes to secure the victory.

Despite Tubelis scoring a game-high 32 points and also adding 12 rebounds, it was Canada's shooting efficiency and rebounding that helped win the game. Canada made 43% of its shots from the field compared to 38% from Lithuania. The team also snatched 48 total rebounds, which was eight more than its opponent.

With Senegal scoring 76 points in its victory over Japan, Canada sits atop its group after recording 80 points in its first game.

Canada will face off against Japan on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 3: Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Nebraska's Dalano Banton have each elected to forgo any further season in college basketball to pursue the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Penn State football earned a commitment from the nation's No. 2 JUCO prospect. CLICK HERE

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Nebraska's Dalano Banton have each elected to forgo any further season in college basketball to pursue the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Penn State football earned a commitment from the nation's No. 2 JUCO prospect. STEFANOVIC JOINS VIDSIG: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic joinned VIDSIG as part of a NIL deal providing live online chat sessions and personalized video messages. averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic joinned VIDSIG as part of a NIL deal providing live online chat sessions and personalized video messages. averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. WULBRUN AND STOCK RISERS: Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend. KOFI COCKBURN ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is in the transfer portal. As of now, he hasn't yet withdrawn from the NBA Draft, but there's no guarantee he'll stay with the Fighting Illini should he return to college basketball next season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!