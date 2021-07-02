Purdue Basketball's Sasha Stefanovic Joins Video Chatting Platform VIDSIG

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic joinned VIDSIG as part of a NIL deal providing live online chat sessions and personalized video messages. averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic wasted no time using his social media to pursue opportunities for payment relating to his name, image and likeness. On Friday, he officially partnered with VIDSIG, an online video chatting platform that allows users to speak to athletes, consultants and more.

Stefanovic will make money through live chat sessions and sending personalized video messages.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Crown Point, Indiana, averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. He made 41.6% of his shots from the field, including 50-of-125 of his 3-point attempts.

Stefanovic was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last season. So far, he is the second Purdue basketball player to earn a deal relating to his NIL. On Thursday, Jared Wulbrun joined Stock Risers to write weekly blogs.

As time continues to pass with NCAA-approved NIL policies in effect, more players will begin to announce partnerships with various companies and brands. Boilermaker athletes will also continue to take advantage of their opportunities.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball and NIL

WULBRUN AND STOCK RISERS: Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend. BOILERMAKER O-LINEMAN EARNS NIL DEAL: After the NCAA approved a policy for name, image and likeness allowing college athletes to make money, Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller is already taking advantage. He entered an agreement with the Extra Points newsletter on Thursday. CLICK HERE

After the NCAA approved a policy for name, image and likeness allowing college athletes to make money, Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller is already taking advantage. He entered an agreement with the Extra Points newsletter on Thursday. IVEY, FURST USA SCRIMMAGE: After making a 5,344 mile trip to Riga, Latvia, the USA Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team scrimmaged against Australia on Wednesday. Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst both scored in double figures while combining for 30 minutes on the court. CLICK HERE

After making a 5,344 mile trip to Riga, Latvia, the USA Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team scrimmaged against Australia on Wednesday. Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst both scored in double figures while combining for 30 minutes on the court. KOFI COCKBURN ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is in the transfer portal. As of now, he hasn't yet withdrawn from the NBA Draft, but there's no guarantee he'll stay with the Fighting Illini should he return to college basketball next season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!