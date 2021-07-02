Purdue Basketball's Jared Wulbrun Joins Stock Risers Players-Only Staff

Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun will write weekly blogs for Stock Risers as part of a NIL deal during the college basketball season. His debut blog, called "Walk-On Life," will be released this weekend.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the NCAA's policy on name, image and likeness taking full effect as of Thursday, more and more athletes across the country are partnering with businesses and brands in order to make money.

Purdue basketball's Jared Wulbrun was one of those players, entering a NIL deal with Stock Risers to post weekly blogs to be viewed by subscribers.

Stock Risers is putting together a player-only staff that will write personalized blogs during the college basketball season. Other players working for the website include Illinois' Luke Goode, Florida State's Matthew Cleveland and Memphis' Landers Nolley II.

Wulbrun's debut blog called "Walk-On Life" is scheduled to be released this weekend.

Before joining the Purdue basketball program, Wulbrun played in 25 games at Cal Lutheran as a freshman. In his first season of college basketball, he averaged 6.6 points per game while playing in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Since arriving in West Lafayette, he's appeared in 11 games and was named an Academic All-Big Ten selection after the 2020-21 season.

