Report: NCAA Passes One-time Transfer Legislation Allowing Athletes Immediate Eligibility

The one-time transfer legislation will become an official NCAA if it is ratified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors. Its next meeting is on April 28.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Division I Council announced Thursday that it approved legislation allowing athletes in all sports, including football and basketball, to transfer to a different program one time without being required to sit out a year, according to reports.

The decision will become an official NCAA rule if it is ratified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, which is scheduled to meet on April 28. The rule would then be in effect for the 2021-22 academic year, granting transfer students immediate eligibility.

Members of the council also discussed and approved deadlines for student-athletes that want to play immediately and have provided written notification. For student-athletes participating in fall and winter sports, the deadline is May 1. The deadline will be July 1 for student-athletes participating in the spring.

The council created an exception for this year that makes the deadline for all student-athletes July 1, hoping to allow them more time to make an educated decision. In the future, some exceptions may be permitted such as the event of a head coaching change or canceled athletics scholarship before July 1.

Related stories on the NCAA Transfer Portal

  • INSIDE LOOK BIG TEN BASKETBALL TRANSFERS: A record-number of players have placed their names in the transfer portal. Here’s where players from inside the conference are headed before the upcoming season. CLICK HERE
  • REPORT: PURDUE SENIORS UNLIKELY TO RETURN AFTER 2021-22: Purdue head coach Matt Painter said Wednesday that guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter have not shown signs of returning to the Boilermakers after the upcoming season. CLICK HERE

