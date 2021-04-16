Report: NCAA Passes One-time Transfer Legislation Allowing Athletes Immediate Eligibility
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Division I Council announced Thursday that it approved legislation allowing athletes in all sports, including football and basketball, to transfer to a different program one time without being required to sit out a year, according to reports.
The decision will become an official NCAA rule if it is ratified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, which is scheduled to meet on April 28. The rule would then be in effect for the 2021-22 academic year, granting transfer students immediate eligibility.
Members of the council also discussed and approved deadlines for student-athletes that want to play immediately and have provided written notification. For student-athletes participating in fall and winter sports, the deadline is May 1. The deadline will be July 1 for student-athletes participating in the spring.
The council created an exception for this year that makes the deadline for all student-athletes July 1, hoping to allow them more time to make an educated decision. In the future, some exceptions may be permitted such as the event of a head coaching change or canceled athletics scholarship before July 1.
