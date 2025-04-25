Report: Purdue WBB Among 3 Finalists For Talented International Guard
The Purdue women's basketball team is in great shape to land one of the top international guards in the 2025 recruiting class. According to a report from On3's Talia Goodman, the Boilermakers are among three finalists to land Hila Karsh, who spent last summer playing with the Israel U20 National Team.
According to Goodman, Karsh has narrowed down her list of options to Duke, Purdue and UCLA.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Karsh averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 assists per game while playing for the Israel U20 National Team in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket in the summer of 2024. She shot 39.3% from the field across seven games.
Karsh had her most productive game against Turkey, scoring 23 points and dishing out four assists in 38 minutes of action.
Purdue currently has a two-person class coming in this summer. The Boilermakers signed 6-foot-7 forward and Indiana All-Star Avery Gordon, one of the state's top prospects in the 2024 class. Also coming to West Lafayette is four-star guard and Netherlands native Keona Douwstra.
Landing a pledge from Karsh would be another great addition for the Boilermakers this offseason.
In addition to the two current incoming recruits, the Boilers have been very active through the transfer portal during the offseason. Purdue has landed commitments from Kiki Smith (Arkansas), Taylor Feldman (Northern Arizona) and Nya Smith (UNC-Greensboro). After taking a year off, former Boiler Madison Layden-Zay is also returning to use her final season of eligibility.
Karsh will be eligible to play for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.
Hila Karsh highlights
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
GORDON HEADED TO ALL-STAR CLASSIC: Purdue women's basketball commit Avery Gordon is one of several Indiana basketball players participating in the Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic this weekend. CLICK HERE
NYA SMITH COMMITS TO PURDUE: Nya Smith, the SoCon Freshman and Six Player of the Year at UNC-Greensboro, has announced her commitment to the Purdue women's basketball program. CLICK HERE
BOILERS LAND KIKI SMITH: Former Arkansas guard Kiki Smith is transferring to Purdue, she announced Saturday. She averaged 10.2 points and 2.0 assists during the 2024-25 season. CLICK HERE