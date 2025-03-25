Report: 3 Purdue Women's Basketball Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Three Purdue women's basketball players have reportedly entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Talia Goodman. Sophomore Sophie Swanson, junior Mila Reynolds and freshman Amiyah Reynolds are all exploring their options.
It was expected that both Mila and Amiyah Reynolds, who are sisters, would enter the transfer portal when it opened on Tuesday, March 25. The two are also sisters with Kira Reynolds, a 2025 recruit he initially committed to Purdue before announcing her decommitment earlier this month.
Amiyah played in 23 games this past season, averaging 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Mila did not play during the 2024-25 season, as she recovered from a wrist injury. As a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, she averaged 2.4 points per game.
Swanson rotated between starter and bench player for the Boilermakers during the 2024-25 campaign and was the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 8.9 points per game, She also averaged 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.
The latest transfer portal news is in addition to Purdue seeing two other players depart the program this offseason. Senior Jayla Smith, who went through Senior Day ceremonies on March 2, also entered the transfer portal. Junior Alaina Harper announced her retirement from basketball last week, as well.
Purdue will look to add some pieces via the transfer portal throughout the offseason, as well.
