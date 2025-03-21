Purdue WBB: Alaina Harper Retires From Basketball
Purdue women's basketball forward Alaina Harper has decided to step away from basketball. The rising senior made her announcement with a heartfelt message posted on Instagram Thursday.
Harper battled injury during the 2024-25 season for the Boilermakers and appeared in just three games. She spent two seasons in West Lafayette, transferring to Purdue after beginning her career at Grand Canyon.
She played alongside her sister, Caitlyn, at Purdue during the 2023-24 season. That year, Harper averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. She played in 28 games, making six starts.
"Thank you basketball for all of the places you’ve taken me and more importantly the people you’ve brought into my life. I would have never imagined all of the blessings this sport would create for me and I am grateful for the people who have supported me along the way," Harper wrote.
"This journey has also had many hardships. I have always lived by the saying care more about others than you do yourself. I wanted to push through for everyone around me, however it became clear that I had to make the decision to step away from basketball permanently. Losing myself has been one of the most painful things and having to leave the sport I’ve loved for so long is just as painful. Although this is never where I thought my journey would lead, I am proud of the lessons I have learned.
"I owe everything to my coaches and teammates at Purdue for how they have supported my decision. There truly is nothing like Purdue Women’s basketball and I am lucky to be apart of this family for life. I know God has a plan for me as He does with each and every one of us and I’m excited to see where it takes me next."
Before arriving at Purdue, Harper was at Grand Canyon in 2022-23 as a freshman. She averaged 5.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and shot nearly 57% from the floor.
