Robbie Hummel Assigned National Radio Call for Purdue-Houston Sweet 16 Matchup
Robbie Hummel will be in Indianapolis for the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The former Boilermakers will call both games at Lucas Oil Stadium for Westwood One Radio on Friday, which includes the matchup between No. 1 seed Houston and No. 4 seed Purdue.
Hummel, who has become one of the most popular college basketball analysts in the game, will be alongside Kevin Kugler for coverage of the two Sweet 16 games in Indianapolis on Friday night. Action will begin at 7:39 p.m. ET, when No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Kentucky go head-to-head.
Then, at approximately 10:09 p.m. ET (but plan on a later tipoff time), the fourth-seeded Cougars will face the Boilermakers in the nightcap. The winners of those two games will then meet on Sunday in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four hanging in the balance.
Hummel was previously part of the television broadcast coverage for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, working alongside play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington and fellow analyst Jalen Rose.
Last season, Kugler and Hummel were in Detroit to call Purdue's Elite Eight game against Tennessee. The Boilers defeated the Volunteers and advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.
Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) will be on the television call for the game (truTV/TBS). That crew also called Purdue's first and second round games in Providence, R.I. last week.
