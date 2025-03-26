How to Watch Purdue vs. Houston in the Sweet 16 Round of NCAA Tournament
Two of the top college basketball programs in the country will go head-to-head on Friday night in Indianapolis. No. 1 seed Houston will play No. 4 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16, as both teams attempt to get one step closer to the Final Four.
Houston defeated No. 16 seed SIU-Edwardsville and No. 8 seed Gonzaga to reach the Midwest Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue beat No. 13 seed High Point and No. 12 seed McNeese to reach the Sweet 16.
It sets up a quality matchup between to of the elite programs in the sport. It should be an incredibly fun and entertaining game on Friday. Here's everything you need to know for the Sweet 16 showdown between Houston and Purdue.
How to watch No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Houston
- Who: No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-11, 13-7 in Big Ten) vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars (32-4, 19-1 in Big 12)
- What: 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — Sweet 16 (Midwest Region)
- When: Friday, March 28 at approximately 10:09 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (35,000)
- TV: truTV or TBS
- TV Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
- Purdue Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Purdue Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- National Radio: SiriusXM Channel 202 or 209; App Channel 964.
- National Radio Announcers: TBD
- Purdue Coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (470-214).
- Houston Coach: Kelvin Sampson, 11th season at Houston (296-83).
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 22; Houston is ranked No. 2.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 22; Houston is ranked No. 2.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 16; Houston is ranked No. 2.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 19; Houston is ranked No. 3.
Houston Cougars 2024-25 roster
Top players
- LJ Cryer (Sr.) — 15.6 ppg; 2.2 rpg; 42.8% 3-pt
- Emanuel Sharp (Jr.) — 12.5 ppg; 3.0 rpg; 1.4 spg; 42.3% 3-pt
- Milos Uzan (Jr.) — 11.5 ppg; 4.4 apg; 3.0 rpg; 43.7% 3-pt
- J'Wan Roberts (Sr.) — 10.9 ppg; 6.3 rpg
- Terrance Arceneaux (So.) — 7.0 ppg; 2.8 rpg; 1.0 spg
- Mylik Wilson (Sr.) — 5.8 ppg; 4.1 rpg; 1.3 spg
- Joseph Tugler (So.) — 5.6 ppg; 5.9 rpg; 2.0 bpg
- Ja'Vier Francis (Sr.) — 5.0 ppg; 4.3 rpg
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
Top players
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (Jr.) — 20.3 ppg; 6.5 rpg; 2.2 apg
- Braden Smith (Jr.) — 16.0 ppg; 8.5 apg; 4.5 rpg; 2.2 spg; 38.5% 3-pt
- Fletcher Loyer (Jr.) —13.7 ppg; 2.1 rpg; 45.1% 3-pt
- CJ Cox (Fr.) — 6.0 ppg; 2.8 rpg; 40% 3-pt
- Myles Colvin (So.) — 5.4 ppg; 2.6 rpg
- Caleb Furst (Sr.) — 4.2 ppg; 3.6 rpg
- Camden Heide (So.) — 4.5 ppg; 3.6 rpg
- Gicarri Harris (Fr.) — 3.9 ppg; 1.9 rpg
By the numbers
58.4 — Houston is holding its opponents to an average of 58.4 points per game this season. That's the best mark in college basketball. Opposing teams are also only shooting 38.39% from the floor against the Cougars, fifth-best defensive percentage in the nation.
11 — Both Purdue and Houston rank in the top-11 nationally in three-point percentage this season. The Boilermakers rank 11th, shooting the three ball at a 38.5% clip. The Cougars rank second, hitting at a 39.8% mark from behind the arc.
48.8 — Purdue has maintained a 48.8% field goal rate this season, one of the best marks in the country. The Boilermakers rank 15th in this category in the NCAA and second among teams still remaining in March Madness (Duke).
9.2 — Houston averages just 9.2 turnovers per game, ranking No. 6 in college basketball. The Cougars don't beat themselves and do an excellent job taking care of the basketball.
8.5 — Purdue guard Braden Smith is averaging 8.5 assists per game this season, a mark that ranks second nationally. His assist-to-turnover ration is 2.81, which is the 17th-best average in the country.
52 — Coaches Kelvin Sampson (Houston) and Matt Painter (Purdue) have combined for 52 wins in the NCAA Tournament. Sampson has won 28 March Madness games and Painter has racked up 24 victories in the tournament.
Meet the coaches
- Kelvin Sampson, Houston: Sampson is a Hall of Fame coach who has found success at every stop. He got his start at Montana Tech in 1981, where he coached for four seasons. He then moved on to Washington State in 1987, spending seven years and posted a 103-103 record, with one NIT appearance and one NCAA Tournament berth. Sampson's career really took off when he was named coach at Oklahoma, where he won 280 games and took his teams to 11 NCAA Tournaments. The Sooners reached the Final Four in 2002 and the Elite Eight in 2003. After his time in Norman, he then had a two-year stop at Indiana. Since his arrival at Houston, the Cougars have had one of the country's best programs. Houston has hit the 30-win mark five times in the last six seasons. Overall, Sampson has compiled 795 wins and won numerous conference titles and NCAA Tournament games throughout his career.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
TOM BREW COLUMN: A Sweet 16 graphic that went viral on social media Tuesday showed Purdue as the only team with five homegrown starters and no transfers. Even for experts, it was a real challenge to figure out where all the starters actually began their college careers. Here's the cheat code. CLICK HERE
BRADEN SMITH NAISMITH FINALIST: Purdue junior guard Braden Smith is one of four players considered a finalist for the 2025 Naismith National Player of the Year. CLICK HERE
ODOM PRAISES PAINTER: Purdue football coach Barry Odom gave major praise to Matt Painter and the Boilermaker basketball team for reaching the Sweet 16 again in the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SUCCESS IN NCAA TOURNAMENT: A narrative surrounding Purdue basketball and Matt Painter has proven to be completely false. The Boilers reach the Sweet 16 more often than they lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE